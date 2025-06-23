‘This is the fight of our lives – and we can’t win it without public support’ says Derbyshire chief of campaign WASPI

The north Derbyshire chief of campaign organisation WASPI, which is fighting for compensation for women who lost out under State Pension changes, has welcomed a legal safeguard on the group’s liability for defence costs should it lose a judicial review case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After months of resistance, the Department for Work and Pensions has agreed to a costs capping order to protect each side. The agreement, approved by the High Court, limits WASPI’s liability for Government legal costs to £60,000, and caps the Government’s liability for WASPI’s legal costs at £90,000.

WASPI has welcomed the breakthrough as a “major milestone” in their fight to secure a lawful Government response to the Ombudsman’s compensation proposals for 1950s-born women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Madden, who chairs the national Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group and lives near Chesterfield, said: “This agreement – fully approved by the court – is a vital step forward in our legal campaign. Without this safeguard, we faced a real risk of financial ruin – of effectively being silenced by the threat of Government legal bills running into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Angela Madden, who chairs the national campaign organisation WASPI, said that without the legal safeguard the group faced financial ruin (photo: Isabel Infantes/Getty Images)

“We now have the certainty we need to press on – but the costs of fighting this case remain very real. Our expert legal team is showing they can and do win victories against the Government but it takes time and forensic presentation of our evidence – and that costs money. This is the fight of our lives – and we can’t win it without public support.”

Earlier this month, Mr Justice Swift, a senior High Court judge ruled that the case is “arguable” and “ought to be considered at a final hearing”, meaning ministers could be ordered to rethink their position on compensation if WASPI wins in court.

But arguing the case involves submitting thousands of pages of evidence, and winning key legal arguments on a complex body of case law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign continues to ask supporters to contribute to its legal fighting fund as preparations begin for a full hearing later this year – they must raise enough to cover not only the capped Government costs, but those of the legal team fighting the case.

The judicial review will examine the Government’s rejection of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman’s (PHSO) recommendations for compensation – despite ministers’ acceptance that maladministration had occurred.

WASPI’s CrowdJustice page remains open for donations to support the legal case: www.crowdjustice.com/case/waspijustice. The campaign has so far raised £223,696.