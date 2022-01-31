This is how you can watch Gracie’s Law debate in Parliament

Chesterfield's much-loved Gracie Spinks. Pictures kindly provided by her family.

The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 4.30pm – it can be watched below or via this YouTube link.

The online petition – started by Chesterfield campaigner Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft following the tragic death of Gracie Spinks – exceeded 100,000 signatures earlier this month, guaranteeing it a Parliamentary debate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie’s Law calls on the Government to provide more funding for advocates to help victims of stalking.

According to the petition, this should also help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially preventing threats to life.

Gracie, 23, was murdered in Duckmanton on June 18 last year – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her killer, whose body was also discovered that day.

Gracie’s parents are travelling to London for the debate.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing to investigate Derbyshire Constabulary following Gracie's death.