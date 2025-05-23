“This is an unimaginable pain”: Fundraiser launched to help Chesterfield family – after 17-year-old boy sees dad die on anniversary of mum’s death
The ‘close-knit’ family marked the first anniversary since Lisa Morley passed away leaving behind her husband Dave ‘Modger’ Morley, three sons Luke, 31, Joe, 27, Keane Morley, 17 and grandson Archie, who is just 18-months-old.
On the evening of his wife’s death anniversary, Dave Morley, 63, started feeling unwell and called 111 before collapsing at the family home. He received medical help, but was pronounced dead shortly after 4am the next morning.
Diane Hampton, a friend of the family, said: “This is an unimaginable pain. Keane has had to witness both his parents pass away suddenly in front of him, something what no 17-year-old should see once, let alone twice.
"Joe, who has severe learning difficulties and doesn’t understand that his mum and dad are gone. He keeps asking when dad is coming home and Luke has to tell him he isn’t coming home. It’s really difficult situation.
"They were such a close-knit family and they lost their parents pretty much the same day a year apart.”
Diane added: “Because the house was a council house in their mum and dad's name, the usual procedure is for them to have a few weeks to clear the house out. If this happens Joe and Kean are not going to have anywhere to live meaning they would effectively be homeless.
"Luke said he is going to look after them, but he lives in a small two bedroom house in Woodseats in Sheffield with his partner and son who is just one-and-a-half-year-old.
"At the moment, Keane is having to sleep on Luke's sofa, the baby has to come out of his bedroom and sleep with his parents and Joe is in the baby’s room.
“This upheaval of them not knowing what's going to happen is very difficult and they've got a long road and a fight ahead of them.
"Joe, who's got severe learning difficulties, knows the area and is comfortable there and moving would be hard for him.”
To help the family cover the costs of the funeral and any other expenses, Diane has set up a GoFundMe page.
She said: “Luke will now take guardianship of Joe and Keane. This is going to put enormous pressure on him emotionally and financially but he wouldn’t ever split his family up.
"Please help if you can, even if it is a small amount. Every penny will go to give Dave the send off he deserves and will help Luke keep his family together.”
Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Our housing officers have arranged to visit the brothers to find out more about their current situation and assess what further help they may need from both the council and other support services.
“We continue to provide help and advice for anyone who is concerned about becoming homeless and ask that they contact us as soon as possible. We work closely with our partners and local homelessness charities to provide individuals with the support that they need.”
David Morley’s funeral will take place at 2.30pm on Friday, May 30, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
