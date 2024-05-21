Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Matlock man has been jailed for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

In late January 2024 police were called by a father who had been checking his daughter's phone and discovered a number of very concerning messages of a sexual nature.

Richard Underwood had been messaging the girl for a number of months. He had arranged to see her and carried out sexual activity with her.

The 47-year-old of Upper Greenhill Gardens was arrested the same day. He was charged on Thursday, February 1 and remanded into custody.

He admitted engaging in sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 15 years old and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday, May 3.

In a heartfelt victim impact statement, the girl’s mother spoke about her daughter’s learning difficulties and her lack of social understanding, which made her unaware that what happened was wrong. She also said her daughter has been struggling with her mental health and doesn’t know how to cope.

“As a parent, I can’t think about what Richard has done without feeling a range of emotions. This incident has massively impacted not only my daughter but also every aspect of us as a family, and we are still dealing with the consequences and ongoing impact of this incident.”

He was jailed for four years and three months and was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Sophie Draycott of our child sexual exploitation team said: “I would like to praise the family for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation and court case, and the girl's bravery.

“The case highlights the crucial role parents can play in their children’s online safety, for checking her messages and the swift action in reporting it to the police helped put a stop to the abuse and ensured we were able to start the process of bringing Underwood to justice.”