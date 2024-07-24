Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum from Chesterfield is undertaking a charity challenge to support an organization working to prevent stillbirth across the UK.

Claire Baggaley, 34, a mum of four from Chesterfield, is set to brave a skydive this summer to raise funds for MAMA Academy – an independent stillbirth prevention charity.

The charity, which was set up in 2012, works closely with NHS providing vital information for expecting parents in the form of paper wallets and digital passports which are handed in during antenatal appointments at the hospital. These include advice on issues such as what to eat or when to contact a midwife.

Claire, Trust Partnerships Manager at MAMA Academy, said: “I’m nervous about the skydive, but this charity means an awful lot and if this gets the word out there about the support that we offer, then I'm all for it.

Heidi Eldridge, the MAMA Academy founder and CEO with Claire Baggaley, Trust Partnerships Manager at the charity.

“As a parent, I can say, sometimes you get a bit of a feeling that something's not quite right but you’re never sure. Your reaction in that situation is crucial.

"Two of my children were born really premature at 29 weeks. I fortunately went into hospital. Had I not gone in would have lost my little boy, and potentially myself due to preeclampsia.

“We don't ever want to scare parents but we feel that they deserve the right to know this information so if something goes wrong, they can act upon it quickly. This is really crucial and can potentially save a baby’s life.”

On top of providing passports and wallets, MAMA Academy runs a website as well as free pregnancy helplines that parents can call if they're feeling anxious, including a rainbow pregnancy helpline.

Claire said: “We want people to know that there is somewhere to go if they need support or advice. On our website, there are hundreds of pages of information for parents. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive charity. We have dedicated pages for the black and brown community, for LGBTQ parents, page on informed choice and on jaundice.”

Claire, who joined the charity only a few months ago, has also commented on the recently published NHS trauma report.

She said: "The stillbirth rates have dropped significantly since we started the charity back in 2012. And the numbers continue to drop every single year. But the NHS trauma report shows that sadly we still have the highest number of stillbirth rates in the developed world.

"The inequalities are still significant. It’s so frustrating for us as a charity as we want to get all the crucial information out to everybody who may need it.

“We want our voice to be heard, especially with the new government, so we can keep working to ensure that preventable stillbirth is a thing of the past and so we can save as many babies’ lives as possible. That’s why raising awareness, research and fundraising are so important.”

Anyone who wants to support Claire’s skydive can do so via her GoFundMe page.