Art and nature fans are in for a treat, as acclaimed international artist Bruce Asbestos, unveils ‘Pepperpot the Mole’, a sculpture almost four metres high, which visitors can go inside at the picturesque Ilam Park.

It’s designed to delight children and visitors of all ages, set in front of the stunning backdrop of Thorpe Cloud.

Bruce is known for bringing a modern twist to famous historical places and injecting fun and playfulness into the everyday. He recently displayed at the Tate Modern, in London, and frequently mixes high art, fashion, social media, video games, and global pop culture. His social media channels have attracted more than 8 million views.

Pepperpot the Mole, forms the heart of an Arts Council England backed project to connect art and nature and re-establish Ilam Park as a home for artists.

Ilam Park’s famous view of Thorpe Cloud inspired Bruce who thought the flat-topped hill looked like a giant mole hill. Other artists have painted this view throughout the centuries and it was used on a plate made for Empress Catherine the Great of Russia in the 1770s, created by the famous pottery maker Josiah Wedgwood.

There’s also interactive fun in store with an exciting ‘Mole Mission’ adventure trail across the parkland. Visitors can see where else Pepperpot the Mole has been popping up, hunting high and low for marvellous mole and nature facts along the way.

Ten free drop-in craft workshops for children are also on offer, to learn about the ‘hidden nature’ of Ilam Park. Held in a riverside bell tent, these are free but bookable in advance and start on 29 July.

Pepperpot the Mole will be free to view and on display throughout the summer holidays, until 2 November. Ilam Park does not charge an entry free, but parking charges apply for non-members.

