Picture kindly submitted by the family of Gracie Spinks.

The Women’s Equality Party (WEP), a political party campaigning for women’s rights and gender equality, is calling on the government to launch a statutory inquiry into misogyny in our police forces.

It launched a campaign earlier this year following a damning report by the police watchdog, the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), which revealed Metropolitan Police officers had joked about rape and hitting their partners in messages later downplayed as “banter”.

Now, the Derbyshire branch has told of its support for the campaign as it reflects on the first anniversary of the death of Gracie Spinks, a 23-year-old from Old Whittington who was killed last year by a former colleague she had previously reported to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Kate Burns (pictured right) Co-leader of the Women's Equality Party Derbyshire branch

Kate Burns, WEP Derbyshire, Branch Co-Lead, said: "It is essential that we remember women, like Gracie, whose lives have been tragically impacted by male violence by attending marches, protesting for gender equality and holding the government and police to account to ensure they end violence against women and girls - because things aren't changing anywhere near fast enough.

“Gracie was let down by Derbyshire police, who failed to properly investigate stalking reports Gracie had made before her death, so much so that they are now facing misconduct actions.

"What happened to Gracie is not an isolated incident - women around the country are failed over and over again by police forces who don't recognise how misogyny can manifest, and who aren't addressing the misogyny and sexism in their own ranks.

"You can't address a problem that you refuse to acknowledge, which is why the Women's Equality Party has been campaigning for a statutory inquiry into misogyny in the police, across every and all police forces.

"We will not stop until the root causes of police failings to take violence against women and girls seriously are exposed and addressed, because every woman deserves to live free from the fear and threat of violence.

“I am pleased that Derbyshire Police & Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, has prioritised tackling violence against women and girls in her Police and Crime Plan, and the branch look forward to see it's implementation over the next few months.

"Hopefully it is a commitment to future further action, but we need deeds not words at this point to really send the message that enough is enough."

Earlier this month, the IOPC said that after an investigation it found three Derbyshire police officers should be hauled before bosses for their conduct relating to the discovery of a bag containing a hammer, an axe and some knives, in May last near the Duckmanton stables where Gracie was found murdered just weeks later.

A further two officers also “have a case to answer for misconduct” over their contact with Gracie and her family in the months leading up to her death, the IOPC said.

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that confirmed five officers “will be subject to a misconduct meeting after an IOPC independent investigation into police contact with Gracie Spinks, prior to her murder in June 2021”.