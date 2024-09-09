Thief arrested after riding e-scooter on a road in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 12:07 BST

A man has been arrested and charged after he was seen riding an e-scooter in Bolsover.

Last week officers patrolling Bolsover town centre spotted a male using an e-scooter on the road.

When officers stopped him they recognised the male who was wanted in relation to three shop thefts from a local shop. The male was arrested and his e-scooter was seized.

He has since been charged with three counts of theft and was reported for using a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance.

