Thief arrested after riding e-scooter on a road in Derbyshire town
A man has been arrested and charged after he was seen riding an e-scooter in Bolsover.
Last week officers patrolling Bolsover town centre spotted a male using an e-scooter on the road.
When officers stopped him they recognised the male who was wanted in relation to three shop thefts from a local shop. The male was arrested and his e-scooter was seized.
He has since been charged with three counts of theft and was reported for using a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.