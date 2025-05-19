"They need to put traffic lights up before another serious accident": Appeal for urgent improvements to 'dangerous' junction near Chesterfield

A local councillor is appealing for improved safety at a junction in Inkersall.

Cllr Mick Bagshaw, a Staveley Town Council member for Duckmanton ward, is campaigning for traffic lights to be installed at a ‘dangerous’ junction of Inkersall Road and Inkersall Green Road.

The junction is located near a housing estate which is currently being built by Hollins Strategic Land on former farming land located to the west of Inkersall Road, which is set to see around 400 houses built.

Mr Bagshaw, the leader of Staveley Matters Group, said: “I've been campaigning for Inkersall Green Road Junction to be made safe for 20 odd years now.

"When the plans for the housing estate were approved a few years ago, I had pushed and asked for it to be part of planning conditions that the developers must make junction safety improvements, including traffic lights.

"Now I've been told that they're not planning to do it until all the 400 houses are complete. That could be in five years time.

"I'm fighting to bring that time forward so they make improvements to the junction earlier rather than later. There were many accidents at that junction over the years and there was a car crash there a few weeks ago. It’s dangerous.

“They need to put these traffic lights up as soon as possible – before another serious accident takes place.”

Derbyshire County Council, the local highway authority, is aware of the concerns at the junction and has recently changed the speed limits in the area in a bid to improve safety.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are aware of issues at this junction, so a short while ago we lowered the speed limit through this junction and other sections of Inkersall Road and Inkersall Green Road from 60mph to 40mph.

"A new set of traffic lights will be installed at the junction in the future, paid for by the housing developer who is building homes nearby. At the moment we do not have a timescale on this project, but it is something that we are keen to see.”

Hollins Strategic Land has been approached for a comment.