Residents have raised concerns about Derbyshire County Council’s plans to pull down two characteristic internal footbridges over a street linking the main south building of the council’s iconic County Hall headquarters with its smaller north building.

The bridges over Smedley Street, in Matlock, at the council’s County Hall headquarters are believed to be no longer in use as the council’s working practices have changed and it hopes to sell and convert County Hall into a hotel, homes and offices.

Bec Simmons recently stated on the Matlock and District Neighbourhood Watch Facebook site: “Gutted to hear Derbyshire County Council’s plans to demolish the Smedley Street bridges that connect the council buildings.

“They are such a landmark feature of Matlock. Even if they just closed them off and kept them it would be much better.”

One of the footbridges on Smedley Street, in Matlock, at Derbyshire's County Hall, taken by LDR Jon Cooper

The massive council-owned County Hall, at the top of Bank Road and running along Smedley Street, is an iconic Grade Two listed building that was originally built between 1853 and 1886 as Smedley’s Hydropathic Establishment after Matlock was developed as a spa town following the discovery of thermal springs at nearby Matlock Bath in 1698.

It sits on a 5.8 hectare site with fantastic views overlooking Matlock and the Derwent Valley and already boasts many period, hotel-style features, decorative stained-glass windows, as well as a restaurant, bar, lounge and meeting places and residents have now expressed a fondness for the closed footbridges over Smedley Street.

County Hall is being presented as a fantastic location for a hotel, residential living, offices and community facilities with hopes of bringing new investment to Matlock and Derbyshire.

Derbyshire County Council recently approved expenditure against the sum of over £4.2m to help cover costs including a planning application, enabling site works and to develop specialist support for the procurement process as it seeks a master developer.

Pictured is one of the two footbridges on Smedley Street, in Matlock, at Derbyshire's County Hall, taken by LDR Jon Cooper

A number of planning applications are to be submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council as part of the overall plans and the authority has confirmed it has submitted a planning application for the renovation of County Hall including the removal of the two footbridges to accommodate flats and a hotel.

Other plans due to be considered by the district council include the refurbishment of the Winter Gardens, repairs and the demolition of outbuildings including a former stable block and business centre.

Proposals also include converting the south block into a hotel and the north block into flats with commercial space on the ground floor to help boost trade on Smedley Street and the county council is seeking listed building consent for the work.

Ian Pidgeon posted on the Matlock and District Neighbourhood Watch Facebook site: “There was another bridge towards Bank Road that was removed many years ago and the bridge towards Wellington Street was added.

“I suppose there is a historical argument for saving the remaining older bridge but no doubt there are maintenance costs.”

Resident Andrew Foster has also stated that he feels the bridges are a very well known landmark in Matlock itself and that he believes they are visually and ‘historically’ important.

The county council has stated that it hopes the building’s overall rich history will be revived and preserved by the planned development.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “As we move forward with the next steps to redevelop and regenerate the Smedley’s Hydro complex, we have submitted a suite of planning applications setting out the design and development principles for the site.

“We will begin to undertake some work to remove the more recent additions to the buildings which will enable us to focus on those high quality heritage aspects we need to protect.

“We have worked closely with heritage specialists to assess the elements of the building which are important and those which detract from the listed status, or are of limited heritage value.

“The bridges will no longer be needed, as we want [the] north block to become homes, and south block to become a hotel and there would be no need for the buildings to be joined as they are now.”

The council which is managing on-going, forecast multi-million pound budget deficits has stated it is transforming the way it works and with new working patterns and home working arrangements and it has revealed County Hall’s occupancy has reduced to about 30per cent which the council recognises is unacceptable given the costs of running and maintaining the entire building.

Its latest report also revealed the annual budget for the running costs of County Hall is £1.347m and expenditure sits at £2.2m and it is increasing without including maintenance work with a backlog of maintenance liabilities estimated to be £56m along with the cost of decarbonisation estimated at £59m.

Subsequently, the local authority approved that the County Hall site and buildings should be repurposed in line with a masterplan but the council will remain on site as the ‘anchor’ in a smaller office building, and the main campus is hopefully to be redeveloped into a hotel, conferencing, residential and business spaces.

The council has also identified a number of benefits from the planned conversion including avoiding nearly £130m of repairs and decarbonisation costs, securing the future for the Grade Two listed heritage building, and reducing annual revenue costs of up to £1m and reducing energy costs.

It has also been estimated that the conversion will provide a £56m boost to the Matlock economy and an almost £150m estimated boost across Derbyshire while the hotel will create 130 new permanent jobs.