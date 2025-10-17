A town councillor has criticised the design of a multi-million pound regeneration scheme to revamp a Derbyshire town market place which he claims will block off struggling shops which are already suffering significant disruption during construction work.

Staveley Town Cllr Mick Bagshaw says he has raised concerns with Chesterfield Borough Council and developers Stepnell who are overseeing the Staveley 21 Project’s Market Square Refurbishment Plan, near Market Street, in Staveley, as part of the Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme.

Cllr Bagshaw claims the scheme which includes a new Pavilion building – earmarked to be a library – has isolated the market square and blocked off the view and access for passers-by from Market Street and it poses a risk of anti-social behaviour after his request for a covered scheme to be secured at night was dismissed.

He also claims the square currently only has four businesses out of a possible 14, a pet supplies store is due to close, a nearby fish and chip shop was forced to temporarily close for several days due to dust from the construction work and that the site design will isolate businesses with a loss in trade.

Staveley 21 Project Pavilion Building, For Market Square, Staveley, Under Construction In August, 2025.

Cllr Bagshaw said: “That building has blocked-off the view to the shopping centre area. They should have invested some of that money to reopen High Street so buses would stop outside Market Street to show the shops where people got off.”

He added: “I originally put forward a plan for an enclosed Market Square and it was drawn up and it was accepted and then it has changed to this even when the police objected to it because of the risk of anti-social behaviour. It is going to attract the wrong footfall.”

However, the council claims the scheme will encourage more people to visit the town centre and support existing and new businesses and different elements will make the area more attractive, safe and welcoming with improved signage, CCTV and lighting and work has been underway with businesses and traders to try and minimise disruption and to ensure they can continue trading.

But Cllr Bagshaw fears the town centre is already suffering after the closure of the Original Factory Shop, at Market Place, in July, and that other traders are struggling and coming under threat from anti-social behaviour after he says the Original Factory Shop building has had windows smashed and another shop has been broken into.

Staveley 21 Project Pavilion Building, For Market Square, In Staveley, Under Construction In August, 2025.

Cllr Bagshaw said: “This is the kind of picture that is happening for Staveley. It is not regeneration, its degeneration because they are making a ghost town.”

He also claimed the development’s Pavilion building had to be relocated blocking off the shopping area and paving had to be realigned, and he fears this building will only create income with rent for the borough council and not for businesses or residents when it is leased to Derbyshire County Council for a library service.

Cllr Bagshaw also expressed his disappointment over the loss of public toilets near the Market Square with the only remaining alternative being the nearby Morrisons store facilities.

He stated he had originally proposed a scheme with a covered Market Square to be secured at night to reduce anti-social behaviour along with public toilets and additional business units including one as a hub for community service advice such as housing and benefit matters and for agencies such as Derbyshire County Council and the emergency services.

Pictured Is Staveley Matters Staveley Town Councillor Mick Bagshaw

Cllr Bagshaw claims that after a meeting with borough council officers and developers Stepnell he was told the current scheme had worked well in other places and it was regarded as being cheaper.

Staveley Town Cllr Paul Mann also previously raised concerns that the Pavilion’s location will block off trade for the town and both he and Cllr Bagshaw have argued that the views of residents and businesses have been overlooked.

Cllr Mann also opposed the relocation of Staveley Library from Hall Lane disputing council claims that the move will improve town centre footfall and the library’s visibility and accessibility for users while providing better parking options.

He argued it would be better for the library to stay at Hall Lane and for the Pavilion to be used for shops, cafes, restaurants and businesses instead which he feels would better support regeneration.

The Staveley Town Deal Plans For The Staveley 21 Project For The Newly Revamped Town Centre Market Square, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council.

The Staveley 21 Project including the Pavilion, opposite the Healthy Living Centre, off Market Street, got underway after the project was backed with over £6m of funding as part of the overall Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal programme.

Work started on the site last November with demolition of a market store and toilet block building and the town centre regeneration works were scheduled to be completed by Christmas this year, according to the borough council.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s website claims that following a public consultation 77per cent of respondents were positive about proposals to improve the Market Square area and that improvements to the public realm proved to be the most popular of all proposals.

The council has also stated it has followed guidelines to ensure all sectors of Staveley have been represented particularly with the make-up of a Staveley Town Deal Board during preparations for the regeneration scheme.

Chesterfield Borough Cllr Kate Sarvent, Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy, said: “Our Staveley 21 project will enhance the town centre, creating better public spaces for the community, providing space for a wider range of uses and through the new library building, creating additional reasons for people to visit the town centre. This is a unique project for Staveley and will encourage more people to visit the town centre and support local businesses.

“Throughout the project both our officers and representatives from Stepnell have provided regular updates to businesses about the works. Our aim has always been to minimise disruption for businesses and ensure they can keep trading throughout the works.

“This project will transform Staveley town centre, creating an inviting and modern public space for all to enjoy. This also includes the creation of more modern features that should be expected including new lighting, new CCTV and the new building will contain toilets for visitors and facilities for market traders.

“Through our Shop Front Grants Scheme the Barnfield Close building received funding for improvements which has been delivered by the businesses and landlord, but we’ve also seen other businesses make improvements across the town centre.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Staveley town centre and will create a better environment for businesses and encourage more people to visit.”

Derbyshire County Council has stated Staveley library will continue to operate at Hall Lane while it considers future options for this property as plans get underway to move the service to the Pavilion where it is expected to open by April, 2026.

The Pavilion is part of a multi-million pound package of planned improvements to Staveley town centre including plans to rejuvenate the High Street with a shop front improvement scheme and new paving and a public realm.

Overall plans also feature a better Market Place design, an improved passive offer area with open space for events and gatherings, play equipment for children, and for the area to be Wifi enabled with further shop improvements.

New paving, lighting, street furniture and planting is also planned to help create an enhanced atmosphere while new signage is expected to help connect the town centre with Staveley’s other visitor attractions including the Chesterfield Canal and Staveley Hall.

Other improvements under the Staveley Town Deal include High Street and Market Place upgrades, new shop fronts, a mixed-use Staveley Town Basin centre, near Hall Lane, and the Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Vehicle centre near Barrowhill Roundhouse.