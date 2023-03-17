News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
6 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
10 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
11 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
13 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
13 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
We have gathered a list of the best-rated professional grooming salons in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google Reviews.
We have gathered a list of the best-rated professional grooming salons in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google Reviews.
We have gathered a list of the best-rated professional grooming salons in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google Reviews.

These are the 21 best places to get your dog groomed in Chesterfield and surrounding areas - according to Google reviews

We have gathered a list of the top-rated grooming salons in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google reviews.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Mar 2023, 21:28 GMT

Bathing and grooming your four-legged friend can be time-consuming, but luckily there are plenty of dog grooming salons around Chesterfield.

Each dog-grooming business is different, ranging from groomers working from home, through small shops to large dog hotels.

They all vary in size and price, but all have our canine friends at heart.

To help you choose the best one for you, we have gathered a list of dog grooming salons rated at least 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews in the Chesterfield postcode area.

Shampoodles at Circular Rd, Storforth Lane, Trading Estate in Hasland is rated 4.8 out of 5 for its pet grooming services.

1. Shampoodles

Shampoodles at Circular Rd, Storforth Lane, Trading Estate in Hasland is rated 4.8 out of 5 for its pet grooming services. Photo: Shampoodles

Photo Sales
Purrfect Pawz at York Street in Hasland has a rating of 4.7 based on 61 Google Reviews.

2. Purrfect Pawz

Purrfect Pawz at York Street in Hasland has a rating of 4.7 based on 61 Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Furst Class Lounge located in Foxwood Industrial Park in Chesterfield has a rating of 4.6 out of based on 96 reviews.

3. Furst Class Lounge

Furst Class Lounge located in Foxwood Industrial Park in Chesterfield has a rating of 4.6 out of based on 96 reviews. Photo: Furst Class Lounge

Photo Sales
Bubbles & Barks Dog Groomers at Sheffield Rd in Whittington Moor has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

4. Bubbles & Barks Dog Groomers

Bubbles & Barks Dog Groomers at Sheffield Rd in Whittington Moor has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ChesterfieldGoogle