These are the 21 best places to get your dog groomed in Chesterfield and surrounding areas - according to Google reviews
We have gathered a list of the top-rated grooming salons in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google reviews.
Bathing and grooming your four-legged friend can be time-consuming, but luckily there are plenty of dog grooming salons around Chesterfield.
Each dog-grooming business is different, ranging from groomers working from home, through small shops to large dog hotels.
They all vary in size and price, but all have our canine friends at heart.
To help you choose the best one for you, we have gathered a list of dog grooming salons rated at least 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews in the Chesterfield postcode area.