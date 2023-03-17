These are the 21 best places to get your dog groomed in Chesterfield and surrounding areas - according to Google reviews

We have gathered a list of the top-rated grooming salons in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google reviews.

Bathing and grooming your four-legged friend can be time-consuming, but luckily there are plenty of dog grooming salons around Chesterfield.

Each dog-grooming business is different, ranging from groomers working from home, through small shops to large dog hotels.

They all vary in size and price, but all have our canine friends at heart.

To help you choose the best one for you, we have gathered a list of dog grooming salons rated at least 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews in the Chesterfield postcode area.

1 . Shampoodles Shampoodles at Circular Rd, Storforth Lane, Trading Estate in Hasland is rated 4.8 out of 5 for its pet grooming services.

2 . Purrfect Pawz Purrfect Pawz at York Street in Hasland has a rating of 4.7 based on 61 Google Reviews.

3 . Furst Class Lounge Furst Class Lounge located in Foxwood Industrial Park in Chesterfield has a rating of 4.6 out of based on 96 reviews.

4 . Bubbles & Barks Dog Groomers Bubbles & Barks Dog Groomers at Sheffield Rd in Whittington Moor has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.