These are the 12 shops or brands you would love to see in Chesterfield town centre when M&S relocates to retail park

Following the announcement that one of the town’s longest established businesses would move from High Street into the former Debenhams store at the town’s Ravenside retail park, we asked our Facebook followers what tenant they would like to see in the vacated premises.
Ann Roberts suggested: “How about a Waitrose?”
Brad Walters posted: “Some form of designer outlet, for example Boss, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, All Saints.”
Dianne Kelly commented: “Morrisons clothing and homeware.”
Ian Launt said: “I’d love to see the council turn the centre into a happy, thriving market place again. Lower the stall rates, encourage performers.”
And a familiar topic reared its head in several comments including one from John Askew who posted: “Give us our ice rink.”