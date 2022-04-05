Facebook followers would like to see Primark expand into the premises next door, Sainsbury's open a town centre outlet or a good clothing shop for men such as Pretty Green, the brand founded by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

These are the 12 shops or brands you would love to see in Chesterfield town centre when M&S relocates to retail park

Food, clothes and homeware brands figure high up on people’s wishlist of traders to move into Chesterfield’s town centre M&S store when the business relocates.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:46 pm

Following the announcement that one of the town’s longest established businesses would move from High Street into the former Debenhams store at the town’s Ravenside retail park, we asked our Facebook followers what tenant they would like to see in the vacated premises.

Ann Roberts suggested: “How about a Waitrose?”

Brad Walters posted: “Some form of designer outlet, for example Boss, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, All Saints.”

Dianne Kelly commented: “Morrisons clothing and homeware.”

Ian Launt said: “I’d love to see the council turn the centre into a happy, thriving market place again. Lower the stall rates, encourage performers.”

And a familiar topic reared its head in several comments including one from John Askew who posted: “Give us our ice rink.”

1. Woolworths

Ann Sims posted: "Woolworths or another HMV shop.....miss these!"

Photo: Mike Waistell

2. Sainsbury's

Charlene Cook posted: "Sainsbury's or Asda Living."

Photo: Submitted

3. Home Bargains

Jackie Davies wrote: "Home Bargains instead of being where it is now. It's so out of the way now."

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Poundland

Lisa Jane Hardy writes: "Poundland makes sense with the cost of living."

Photo: Submitted

