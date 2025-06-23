If you’re looking for somewhere to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the places recommended by the Good Food Guide – ranging from gastropubs serving up modern British cuisine to high-end restaurants.
Every Derbyshire eatery listed by the Good Food Guide can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in the coming weeks?
1. Best places to eat in Derbyshire
These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by the experts from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow
The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Tickled Trout, Valley Road, Barlow
The Tickled Trout was also listed as a ‘local gem’ by the experts from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre