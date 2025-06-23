These are the 12 best restaurants that you need to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Good Food Guide’s experts

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
The Good Food Guide has ranked these restaurants as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit over the coming weeks.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the places recommended by the Good Food Guide – ranging from gastropubs serving up modern British cuisine to high-end restaurants.

Every Derbyshire eatery listed by the Good Food Guide can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in the coming weeks?

These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by the experts from the Good Food Guide.

1. Best places to eat in Derbyshire

These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by the experts from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating.

2. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide.

3. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Tickled Trout was also listed as a ‘local gem’ by the experts from the Good Food Guide.

4. Tickled Trout, Valley Road, Barlow

The Tickled Trout was also listed as a ‘local gem’ by the experts from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

