These are my tried and tested food and drink favorites in and around the the lively Derbyshire market town of Matlock

Whether you’re visiting for the day or here for a weekend stay, there’s so much to see, sample and explore in and around Matlock, Matlok Bath and their neighbouring communities (so much so, it’s often hard to know where to start.)
These are my tried-and-tested Matlock-area favourites. From chip shops and coffee houses to roast dinners and romantic lunches, these are the ones that consistently deliver on flavour and service - and usually have the queue to confirm it.
1. Matlock Bath pictured in glorious autumn colours.
Matlock Bath Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Best Sunday Roasts
Without a doubt, The Fishpond is the area's, and possibly Derbyshire’s, best carvery. With over a dozen vegetables and trimmings to choose from, four meats and excellent vegan options, it’s a feast worth discovering. Think honey-roasted carrots, cauliflower cheese, braised cabbage and more - each cooked to perfection. There are doggy friendly sections too. Queues can wind down the stairs and up to the main bar, so avoid peak lunchtime if you can. Booking is essential, and while they’ll always try to squeeze you in, those after a more relaxed, table-service experience should head to The Gate at Tansley - an à la carte option and a very close second for quality. The Fishpond 204 S Parade, Matlock Bath, Matlock DE4 3NR.Matlock Bath: 01629 55006 Photo: Katie King
3. Best fish and chips
Robinsons Traditional & Chip Shop in Cromford is the town’s undisputed best - often with a line ten-deep - and for good reason. Portions are slightly smaller than average, but the crinkly chips and oil are top quality. The menu is simple - mostly traditional, with little vegetarian options - and it is only open Thursday to Saturday. Time it right and it’s a real treat. Missed it? Take a ten-minute scenic drive through Starkholmes to Matlock Green Fish Bar, a firm runner-up with plenty of vegetarian choices. Greek-owned, they serve authentic breads for their kebabs and gyros, and halloumi is imported directly from their home. Robinsons Traditional & Chip Shop: 22 Market Pl, Cromford, Matlock DE4 3QE. 0 7858 152274 Photo: Katie King
4. Best Breakfast
Ostello Lounge never fails to deliver – and breakfast is served all day. Portions are generous, and prices are great value too. Vegans are well looked after, and doggies are welcome. For something more local and characterful, Parkey’s in Cromford is a charming alternative, tucked behind the historic stone walls of its beautiful old building from the Arkwright era. Ostello Lounge: Crown Square, Matlock DE4 3AT. 01629 701056 Photo: Ostello Lounge