These are my tried and tested food and drink favorites in and around the the lively Derbyshire market town of Matlock

2 . Best Sunday Roasts

Without a doubt, The Fishpond is the area's, and possibly Derbyshire’s, best carvery. With over a dozen vegetables and trimmings to choose from, four meats and excellent vegan options, it’s a feast worth discovering. Think honey-roasted carrots, cauliflower cheese, braised cabbage and more - each cooked to perfection. There are doggy friendly sections too. Queues can wind down the stairs and up to the main bar, so avoid peak lunchtime if you can. Booking is essential, and while they’ll always try to squeeze you in, those after a more relaxed, table-service experience should head to The Gate at Tansley - an à la carte option and a very close second for quality. The Fishpond 204 S Parade, Matlock Bath, Matlock DE4 3NR.Matlock Bath: 01629 55006 Photo: Katie King