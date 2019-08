Finding the right place to eat in Chesterfield out can be a tricky business.

There's a wealth of places to choose from in the town, so reviews from previous diners are often a good place to start when trying to choose where to go. These 17 restaurants are all highly rated by Google users.

1. Lambarellis Ristorante D'Accadia Lambarelli's has a 5 star rating on Google and was described in one review as brilliant.

2. Sicily Rated 5 stars, one reviewer said: "What a fantastic find. The food was out of this world and the service outstanding. Definitely worth a trip to Chesterfield this place is a must."

3. Lombardis Lombardis has a 4.7 star rating with one reviewer commenting: "Lovely, traditional Italian restaurant. Delicious food, with good sized portions."

4. Blu Bistro and Coffee House Rated 4.7 with one customer saying: "Outstanding value and imaginative menus. A bit humble-looking on the outside which makes the surprise even more pleasant once you realise just how good it is."

