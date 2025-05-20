Derbyshire’s schools have been frequented by many future celebrities over the years – from global film stars and sporting heroes to big names from the worlds of fashion and TV.
This is a collection of some of the most talented and well-known celebrities who were educated in the county – and details of how much money they have earned throughout their careers.
1. Derbyshire’s richest celebrities
Harry Maguire is one of the richest people to have gone to school in Chesterfield. Photo: Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
2. Tess Daly
Model and television presenter Tess Daly co-presented the BBC One celebrity dancing show Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2013 and has been the show's main presenter since 2014. Born on March 29 1969, she grew up in Birch Vale near New Mills, and attended Hayfield Primary School and New Mills Secondary School. According to Entertainment Daily, Tess Daly’s net worth sits at around £2.5 million. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
3. Rik Makarem
Rik Makarem, born January 18, 1982, went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. He is most famous for his role as Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale, playing across both dramatic and comedic storylines from 2009 to 2013. According to Buzz Learn, Rik’s net worth is around £800,000. Photo: Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Rick Allen
Born on November 1, 1963, Rick Allen attended Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School and began playing drums at age nine before later joining Def Leppard in 1978. He overcame the amputation of his left arm seven years later and continues to play with the band to this day. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Allen has amassed £40 million over the course of his time in the band. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers