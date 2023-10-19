On the GoFundMe page, Craig Russell said: “Many of you who knew Paul will have fond memories of him. He was a good friend to many of us and a father and husband. I’m struggling to put into words what he meant to me and many others so I will just say this. Paul, there will not be a day that goes by without us all thinking of you and some of the good times we had. Fly high brother and we will see you on the other side. Thank you and god bless.”