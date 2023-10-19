‘There won't be a day without us all thinking of you’ says friend as fundraiser set up after in tribute to Derbyshire dad and husband
Paul Shannon, 45, from Coal Aston, passed away last week after he was reported missing on Wednesday, October 11.
Following the tragic news, family and friends poured tributes to Paul known as ‘Slacky’ on social media – naming him ‘top lad’ who ‘always had time for you'.
Paul’s close friends Craig and Andy have set up a fundraiser to help towards the funeral costs – which has already raised over £2,000 in just a few days.
On the GoFundMe page, Craig Russell said: “Many of you who knew Paul will have fond memories of him. He was a good friend to many of us and a father and husband. I’m struggling to put into words what he meant to me and many others so I will just say this. Paul, there will not be a day that goes by without us all thinking of you and some of the good times we had. Fly high brother and we will see you on the other side. Thank you and god bless.”
All donations will be passed to Paul’s wife Fiona, to help with the funeral costs.