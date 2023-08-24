News you can trust since 1855
Therapy pony visits patients during special visit to Derbyshire hospice ward

A therapy pony lit up the faces of patients and their loved ones during a special visit to Ashgate Hospice.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST

American miniature horse Wish Upon a Star – Wish for short – was welcomed to the North Derbyshire hospice’s Inpatient Unit on Friday 18th August. Patients receiving palliative and end of life care at the Chesterfield hospice took comfort in petting the 16-year-old pony throughout the morning. The visit was made possible thanks to Katy Smith, of North Yorkshire-based KL Therapy Ponies, who provided the service to the hospice free-of-charge.

Karen Walker, Ward Manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Having Katy and Wish visiting us at the hospice was just so special.

“It was so lovely to see Wish not only bring comfort to our patients but help create such touching memories for them and their families to savour. We’re always striving to make every moment as special as it can be for our patients and their families, so we’re so grateful that we could bring such joy to our patients. Everyone at Ashgate can’t thank Katy enough for her generosity.”

The hospice has previously had lambs and regularly has Pets As Therapy dogs visit patients, but this was the first time animal visitor of the equine variety.

Katy, from North Allerton, started KL Therapy Ponies 11 years ago. Her company now owns 11 miniature American miniature horses that offer therapy to people at hospitals, hospices, care homes, mental health facilities and universities across the country.

Katy said: “I brought Wish Upon a Star to the hospice – she was one of our original horses – and she takes her job very seriously. Wish has this sense of purpose and understanding of how sick a person is and can make everyone feel better and a little bit more hopeful and positive.

"During the visit there was a lady on the ward who was in need of pain relief and we were in two minds about going in with Wish, but we did and she told us it was the best pain relief she could have had.”

To find out more about how Ashgate Hospice cares for families across north Derbyshire visit the charity’s website at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/

