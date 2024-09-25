Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Founders of a theatre company who made a bold decision during the Covid 19 pandemic to sell their family home and pour what money they had into buying and renovating an abandoned Peak District chapel are raising the curtain on their amazing achievement.

Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie, who are actors and directors of Oddsocks, have good cause to smile four years on from deciding to relocate from Derby during a time when theatre tours were cancelled and their company’s future looked uncertain.

The enterprising couple, who have a son and a daughter, have not only transformed a rundown building into a home but have also created a rehearsal room in the tiny village of Lea which has links to Florence Nightingale and her extended family.

Elli said: “Ever since we first saw the place, abandoned, and left to rot virtually, we’ve felt like giving it a hug.”

Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie were helped by their children Felix and Charlie to restore the property in the small village of Lea which has links to Florence Nightingale.

Built in 1671, the chapel had been unused and unlived in for some time and together with its adjoining schoolroom and two-up-two-down cottage was in a bad state of repair. Holes in the roof, damp, mould, rats and mice were among the problems to be tackled...but with the help of friends, family and hours of physical work Andy and Elli have achieved their goal of making a home and creating a space for rehearsals, live performances and arts based workshops.

Elli said: “The roof took a fair bit of energy and was a steep learning curve. Sourcing the exact size and shape of the “like-for-like” roof tiles to replace those which had broken which was very much part of the process, and it is important when it comes to renovating a Grade II listed property to replace and repair respectfully. All the family were involved, I transported replacement tiles up the scaffolding, and carried broken ones down and stored them for repurposing in the garden, (I had to overcome my fear of heights in order to do this). Andy learned, along with our son Felix, how to replace the roof as they went along. Charlie our daughter got stuck in too and shifted and tiled with us all. They were guided and led by Andy Croft who is a friend and professional builder from Chesterfield who just happens to be married to an actress Oddsocks has worked with regularly over the years.”

The final ridge tile on the chapel roof has the name Mick Peat carved into it, in memory of the respected Derby folk musician. Elli said: “We were lucky recipients of the first ever Mick Peat bursary for our work with the chapel. He was a builder by trade so it seemed appropriate to honour him in stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve spent thousands on it so far and it is a bit of a bottomless pit as all old buildings can be. Building materials have gone up in price hugely in recent years, and we have used appropriate approved materials for a building of the age it is. Lime plaster, VOC free paints and varnishes, natural wood, reclaimed roof tiles, pure wool for curtaining and natural latex for pew cushions. We have recycled wherever possible (our tiny foyer features a drinks bar reclaimed from a broken organ which came with the chapel, left by the previous owners). Of course we have saved massively by doing the work ourselves when we can and employing Andy our builder to guide us. We’ve had small pots of funding and donations which have helped with furnishings and equipment, but we have funded the actual renovations ourselves.

The 17th century chapel at Lea which caught the eye of Oddsocks theatre actors and directors Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie. An open day will be held on October 12 for members of the public to have a look around and make suggestions of what they would like to see the chapel used for in the future.

"The parish council has been very supportive of our plans as have residents in Lea and neighbouring Holloway. There’s been much interest and lots of visitors have knocked on the door to have a peek inside as we have been busy moving in and cleaning up.”

The family, who have moved into the cottage and are making the schoolroom part of their living accommodation, are inviting the wider community to see the renovated chapel. People will be able to look around and share their ideas on what they would like to see at the chapel during an open day on Saturday, October 12, from 11am until 3pm.

Lea Chapel's first live show will be Oddsocks' hilarious adaptation of Frankenstein on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 ahead of its national tour. Tickets priced £10 to £20, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/oddsocks-communications-ltd/t-lnozjjz