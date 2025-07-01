The unveiling of a new monument to Arkwright Colliery was performed by John Burrows, who was NUM representative there, and Norma Dolby of the Arkwright Women’s Action Group. The colliery closed in 1988 after 50 years’ service.

Parish councillor Kieron Payne said: “It was clearly evident from the reactions of the former colliery workers that they were overjoyed for the occasion, all they have ever wanted is a place for former heavy industry to be recognised in this village, as it had previously appeared to be forgotten.”

The names of ten miners who lost their lives in the line of duty are inscribed on the monument. Kieron said: “I am now hopeful that with this memorial dedicated to those unfortunate people, the remaining former miners can now be at ease with this fitting tribute.”

Brian Hegarty, who worked at Arkwright Colliery, set the wheels in motion when he contacted Kieron asking whether Sutton cum Duckmanton Parish Council could create a permanent tribute to the pit’s workforce and particularly the miners who sacrificed their lives.

Kieron said: “Even though I wasn't born when this Arkwright Colliery closed down, it has been incredibly special for me to be able play a small part in that history and to participate in this celebration of our heritage.

“My early life was formed in this village, that had had to overcome strikes, redundancies and then a final upheaval of relocation from the methane leaks.”

The unveiling of the monument was followed by a gala afternoon to mark the 30th anniversary of Arkwright Town’s relocation. Kieron said: “The whole day was a fitting tribute to the community and the former colliery workers. It was great to see residents and former residents come together to celebrate a milestone. They all appreciated the opportunity to share memories.

"Everybody, was thoroughly fed, watered and entertained and we need to pay thanks to the committee and especially Emma Bates-Johnson, secretary of the Miners Welfare, who was instrumental in the organisation for the 30th Gala Day.” Emma commented: “It was an incredible day to mark 30 years of the new village. Great fun was had by all ages. Huge thanks to Arkwright Primary School for their display.”

Kieron praised the contribution of Antony Fawbett and the Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band which led the procession to the new monument. He extended thanks to Ian Wibberley, who worked incredibly hard to make sure all the pieces of the memorial was delivered in time for the big day.

