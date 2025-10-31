Big-hearted fundraisers have gone to great lengths to support a north Derbyshire dad who is fighting an aggressive brain tumour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businessman Paul Cook and his stepdaughter Hayley Sanderson, who live in Chesterfield, walked 150 miles from Trafalgar Square in London to their home town’s Crooked Spire church.

The motivation for their five-day walk was to help fund treatment in Germany for Gavin Melen, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2024. Paul and Hayley said: “Gav is a much-loved friend whose strength and resilience have inspired so many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, who runs a plumbing and heating business in London, said: “It looks like we’ve raised just over £10,000. The walk went really well. We walked 12 to 13 hours every day, averaging 30 miles a day and staying in Dunstable, Northampton, Leicester and Ilkeston on the way. The worst part was the last two hours of each day especially when we walked to the wrong hotel on two occasions.

Paul Cook and Hayley Sanderson arrive at the Crooked Spire church after their sponsored walk from London.

"During the walk we had support vehicles with our food and change of clothes in.” Support was provided by Barry Gidlow, Tim Brown, Chris and Liz Melen, Julie Twigg and Nikki Cook.

The bulk of sponsorship for the walkers was triggered by an online appeal where £8,300 has so far been pledged on www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/a-gift-for-gav-trafalgar-square-to-crooked-spire. Paul said: “We've got cash donations that need putting in. Deborah from The Victoria on Brampton has also played a big part in raising funds outside the JustGiving page.”

Fundraising spurred by dad of four Gavin Melen is continuing as his family and friends aim to raise £30,000 within the next few weeks for the second round of specialist immunotherapy treatment which is not available in the UK. Gavin’s wife Natalie is appealing for donations through an online Gofundme page, A Gift for Gav: Standing up to brain cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Halloween disco for children, with prizes for the best costumes, will be held at the Olde House, Newbold on Friday, October 31, from 5pm until 7pm. Advance tickets £4 from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/halloween-disco-tickets-1671817494129 or £5 on the door include a party bag, disco and soft play for under 5s. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards Gavin’s treatment.