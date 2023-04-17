The 17 year old volunteer, who one day hopes to become a doctor, received the award at an event recognising the work of NHS Cadets across the country.

Dr Amos Ogunkoya, who took part in hit TV show The Traitor and is an NHS doctor, said it had been ‘an honour’ to meet the volunteer cadets at Ashton Gate Stadium, in Bristol, earlier this month.

Aymen, who was described as ‘exceptional and dedicated’, received the honour after carrying out voluntary work at University Hospital of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. Over the 36-week long cadets programme, the teen spent hours volunteering at the Florence Nightingale Hospital, an end-of-life ward, and demonstrated a ‘willingness to help wherever he could’ – even on Christmas Day.

17 year old Aymen Boud alongside, TV star and NHS doctor, Dr Amos Ogunkoya

The NHS Cadets scheme was launched three years ago in partnership with St John Ambulance and NHS England: it’s aimed at encouraging diverse careers in the NHS and targets those growing up in care, refugees, or those caring for a loved one at home.

Aymen said: “It’s been such an amazing experience volunteering through the NHS Cadets programme. I’ve learnt so many new skills, and worked alongside fantastic people who were always extremely supportive. I look forward to carrying on developing these skills to help me become to best doctor and person I can be.”

Maia, 17 and another NHS Cadet from Derbyshire, has recently graduated from the programme and been offered a role as a Healthcare Assistant at Chesterfield Hospital.

(Left to right): Maia, Kelly Rawson, and Denissa at the NHS Cadets celebration event in Bristol.

Dr Amos added: “It’s been a real honour meeting the NHS Cadets and hearing first hand their stories and some of the battles they have had to overcome. It’s so heartening to see the perseverance and dedication from each and every one of them – who I’m sure will all go on and use this incredible experience from the programme to help set them up for their future careers.”

Since graduating from the youth programme in December, Aymen has already started using the skills he has learnt towards his future career and begun applying to study medicine, recently receiving an offer to study at Leicester University.

Kelly Rawson, St John Ambulance NHS Cadets Project Lead said: “Aymen was one of the first NHS Cadets to be offered a volunteering position at the hospital, and throughout the course he showed an extraordinary dedication to the hospital's patients and his studies.

“His warmth, helpfulness and cheeky smile never ceased to brighten up everyone’s day. I wish him every success in his future career – the NHS will be extremely lucky to have him.”

NHS Cadets has helped over a thousand underrepresented 14–18-year-olds gain experiences in healthcare and the skills needed to set them up for their future careers, with workplace experience to help enhance their CVs – including 14 year old Denissa who recently took part in one of the Derbyshire schemes.

