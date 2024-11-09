Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother from Derbyshire described her anguish over the “disappointing” response from the local authority towards her son's special educational needs.

Trainee nurse Lacey is mum of 11-year-old Spencer Jay Oscroft, who suffers from a rare genetic condition called Mucopolysaccharidosis No6 (MPS). The condition, which affects every bone and organ in Spencer’s body, means he has special educational needs.

After leaving St Josephs Primary School, in Shirebrook, in June, Spencer should have moved up to secondary school in September. Their primary choice was Stubbin Wood school, however Lacey was informed by SEND in June that there were no places for her son there.

Lacey said: “I was told by SEND that his chosen school had no places for him and that there are no SEND school places available in Derbyshire whatsoever. So currently, Spencer hasn’t got a school place.

Lacey Hanrahan said she feels she is not getting anywhere with Derbyshire County Councils SEND department.

“I was then told that I would receive funding 15 hours a week of English, maths and science lessons for him, which is ridiculous because Spencer doesn’t need those. The reason he’s going to a specialist school is so that he can learn life skills, so he can live independently.”

Lacey was told by the council that Spencer would be provided a tutor to provide these lessons.

Lacey also pointed out that Spencer cannot hold pens or pencils due to his condition, and therefore needs text-to-speech software to aid his learning.

After four months, Lacey had not heard back from SEND in regards to school places or the funding for lessons.

She received an email on October 9 informing her that Spencer’s case was being reviewed by a panel, and another email on October 19 from a member of the SEND department who said they were looking into her case.

Spencer’s mother described the SEND service as ‘the most disorganised system she has ever encountered’ and believes the policy ‘must be out of site, out of mind’.

She said: “I just feel like they’re passing the case around and in that time nothing is getting done.

“I am just so angry and I’m just wondering what do I do next as I’m doing everything by the book and I’m not getting anywhere. They’re leaving me in limbo, and I can’t do anything because they’re not putting anything in writing or acknowledging it so I can’t even take this forward.”

In response to Lacey’s claims, a Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We are in contact with Spencer’s family and our SEND service is working hard to provide him with interim support, including alternative provision on a one-to-one basis, while we find a permanent placement to support his special educational needs.

“We remain committed to investing in SEND services in partnership with schools and other providers and are hopeful we can source the necessary specialist provision for Spencer. Meanwhile, we’ll review the alternative arrangements currently in place to ensure they meet Spencer’s needs and will continue to keep his family informed of any developments.”

Lacey was hoping to start university this summer however, due to the uncertainty over Spencer’s education, she has been left with no choice but to defer her place for a year.

She said: “I know I am Spencer’s mum and of course my life will be put on hold for him and he will always be my priority, but how am I supposed to progress and get qualifications when my son hasn’t got a school place.

“I have also got a job as a healthcare assistant in a doctor’s surgery and I am doing part time hours, as well as my nursing training which I have now had to put on hold for another year. It means I’m struggling financially because of this, as I’m not getting my student and maintenance loans anymore. But SEND doesn’t see any of that. It’s just a knock-on effect.”