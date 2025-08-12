Music and entertainment provided fun for all the family at the annual Brimfest in Thistle Park, organised by Brimington Parish Council.

The Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Barry Dyke, opened the sun-filled event which featured more than 50 stalls showcasing local charities and crafts.

Festival highlights included a fun dog show and Pride of Peaks qualifier; craft and produce competitions featuring everything from giant marrows to miniature seed tray gardens; appearances by children’s favourite Bluey and Stitch; a lively pub tug of war, which was won by The Butcher’s Arms; a stone carving demonstration by Freeman Daynes Funeral Directors, with the resulting plaque donated to the Friends of Thistle Park.

The main stage featured fantastic performances from the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Choir and bands including The Brown Notes, Ultimatum, We Are Little Rock, and Origin.

Children were kept busy with free inflatables, pony rides, zorbs and a thrilling funfair.

Food and drink were in good supply, with Back Draughts’ fire engine bar proving a crowd favourite.

Emergency services and local organisations including the Canal Trust and Sheffield Greyhound Rescue were also on hand to engage with the community.

Brimington parish councillor Julie Williamson praised the efforts of all the volunteers, event planner Georgina McGuchan and Andy for their exceptional contributions. She also extended thanks to Chesterfield Litter Pickers.

Cllr Williamson said: “What a wonderful day we all had. The success of Brimfest is down to the incredible team effort behind the scenes – it truly gets better every year.”

