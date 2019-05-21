The story behind Chesterfield’s newest shop

‘As one door closes, another door opens,’ says Marilyn Henshaw as the fizz is poured and the ribbon is snipped- declaring her business and Chesterfield’s newest shop officially open.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the ‘Chesterfield born and bred’ 36-year-old as she launches Timeless Creations, an events styling store, on Rose Hill.

Timeless Creations a new wedding occasions shop opens in Chesterfield.

She said: “This really came off the back of a year and a half ago, when I lost my dad.

“I said to my mum, do you mind if I do dad’s funeral flowers? And I got amazing feedback for them.

“It seemed poignant because he was always green-fingered, always in the garden.

“Maybe it stemmed from that. But I’ve always been creative, from quite a young age.

“I always wanted my own shop. Something with my name to it. A job that didn’t feel like work.”

A step into Timeless Creations is transportative- the first thing is you’ll probably notice is a ceiling fit for a Greek island taverna featuring painted doves, cherry blossoms and twinkling chandeliers.

“I won’t even go into how many hours I’ve spent up there on a stepladder,” said Marilyn.

The store offers bespoke items and services for christenings, baby showers, parties, weddings and funerals.

Everything you’ll see in the shop is handmade or personalised in some way, from diamante-studded Veuve Clicquot bottles to lace parasols to bucketfuls of roses.

“The door is always open,” said Marilyn. “No matter what the occasion, if you want something personalised, it’s easily done. Do come in and have a chat with me.”

The shop was opened by Chesterfield mayor and mayoress Councillor Stuart and Anne Brittain.

Chesterfield Borough Council cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, Kate Sarvent, also congratulated Marylin at the opening.

She said: “With so many high streets in decline, it’s really great that we have another new business opening in Chesterfield.

“We wish you every success.”

Find Timeless Creations on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/TimelessCreationsWithMarilyn or email timelesscreationswithmarylin@gmail.com.