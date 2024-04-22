3 . FDDC08A4-EF7C-448D-AEEC-FD6554B5A517.jpeg

Rik Makarem, born January 18, 1982, went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. He is most famous for his role as Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale, playing across both dramatic and comedic storylines from 2009 to 2013. Here he is pictured promoting an Emmerdale cast bike ride to the Eastenders studios for Macmillan. Photo: Photo: Marisa Cashill