The power of weeding: Derbyshire allotment holder says if you're having a hard day 'head into your garden'

It’s no secret that I tend to overshare, so why stop now?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lately, I’ve had more than my fair share of what I call ‘overwhelm days’.

You know the ones, when the world feels too loud, too fast, too much. Whether it’s grief, stress, exhaustion or that weird sadness you can’t quite name, some days even the smallest tasks feel impossible, never mind the mountain of work and washing waiting for you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On these days, I especially feel drawn to the allotment and do my best to get there, even if it’s just for an hour. Sometimes I don’t have a plan (but I definitely don’t aim for the big jobs). More often than not, I end up weeding. I pick a patch; it could be as small as a raised bed, just a square metre.

Sarah Taffe lives in a village near Alfreton with her children. She took on an allotment in 2014.The last few years have brought many challenges but through it all Sarah has found solace in the great outdoors...

Weeding doesn’t require much brainpower. You don't need to make decisions or be at your best. You can show up, take a breath, and begin. No need to be productive in any massive way, but enough to make you feel like you again, the productive you. I know, without doubt, this will make me feel a hundred times better than sitting scrolling on my phone.

Sometimes I hand weed between the rows. Other days, when I have the energy to move more, I reach for a hoe and skim the soil's surface, cutting the weeds off. There’s something oddly satisfying about it all, I suppose that’s the dopamine kicking in!

It’s one of the few jobs where you can see instant progress. A cleared patch of earth, a tidy edge, a bit of space made. And while it might seem like nothing, it can really seem to anchor you on days when you're less than your best. A little task you can finish, section by section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We often believe healing requires major breakthroughs or bold actions, but it usually begins with the smallest of things: a walk, a cuppa, a patch of weeds pulled.

Weeding doesn’t require much brainpower. You don't need to make decisions or be at your best. You can show up, take a breath, and begin.

So, if you’re having a hard day and don’t know where to start, start small. Head to your garden, plot or balcony. Pull one weed, then another, and let the rest wait.

Sarah. diggingtheearth.org.uk Instagram @sarah.diggingtheearth.org.uk