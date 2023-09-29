Looking for a new venture? Want to try your hand at owning your own business? Well we’ve rounded up all the restaurants, cafes and pubs which are up sale in and around the Peak District.
Take a look and see what businesses are on the market right now.
1. Tea rooms, cafe, bar and bed and breakfast £87,000 - Matlock Bath
A thriving three in one business with a weekly Turnover £3,000. The tea rooms and cafe are well fitted and superbly presented and offer 28 covers comfortably. The adjoining bar is spacious and superbly fitted and currently works on limited hours during the winter months as does the cafe and both of these parts of the business offer significant potential for future growth. The final part of the business is the bed and breakfast with three good-sized bedrooms. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/80005371 Photo: submitted
2. Cafe Harpur Hill - £36,400
Unit 22A, Harpur Hill Business Park, Derbyshire is up for sale. The cafe has has both indoor and outdoor seating and is on the market for £35,000. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/128219897 Photo: submitted
3. Red Lion Inn, Birchover - £475,000
The Red Lion in Birchover is a stone built public house and restaurant dating back to the 17th Century. It has three trade areas and a three bedroom private accommodation. The public house, restaurant and brewer is popular with holidaymakers and ramblers and there is a freehold opportunity. for more information visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/131446031 Photo: submitted
4. Jervis Arms, Onecote - £400,00
Believed to date back to the mid-17th Century, The Jervis Arms is a deceptively large stone property next to the River Hamps. The pub extends to the rear beyond which are stores and a former barn and the outdoor area has views of the river. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140246975 Photo: submitted