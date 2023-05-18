'The north starts in Chesterfield' - Are we northerners or southerners? Residents discuss

An image showing a potential north and south divide in England was shared on the Twitter account VeryBritishProblems on Wednesday, and it caused quite a stir.

The picture was taken from a Reddit post where the user had drawn a line dividing the country up between north and south based on population.

However, the line included places such as Cambridge and Norfolk as being in the north of England.

Is Chesterfield in the North or South of England?

Many reacted to this and argued their point as to where the line of the north started.

Twitter user @gunner_dom, who is a Londoner but lived in Chesterfield for two years said: “Looks like Chesterfield is near the line, but definitely feels more north despite being below Sheffield and Yorkshire border.”

Another user @DeeAisha said: “The North starts in Chesterfield. Draw your line there. Visit Derby, then visit Chesterfield. Close in terms of distance - miles apart culturally and attitudinally. Chesterfield marks the end of the Midlands and the start of the North. This is a hill upon which I will die.”

Heather @heather1917 added: “Oof no. The North starts about Mansfield or Alfreton, everyone knows that.”

Twitter users took to the platform to make their case for Chesterfield being part of the North.

Some users drew the line at Sheffield, saying anything below that was the south.

What would you say? Is Chesterfield in the north or south?

According to the official government regions, Nottingham, Derby and Chesterfield are all in the Midlands; so neither part of the north nor south...