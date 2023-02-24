The most up-and-coming areas in Derbyshire according to the census, including Alfreton, Newbold and Wirksworth

Derbyshire is renowned for being diverse with town and city nestled side by side within beautiful countryside.The county has bustling market towns such as Bakewell and Chesterfield and many picturesque villages.

If you’re looking to move house, you might be wondering where the up-and-coming areas of Derbyshire are.

It’s a question the census can help us to answer.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52%) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58%.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.

Here are the areas of Derbyshire where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021.

1 . Alfreton In the Alfreton area, 42.1% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 33.3%. Photo: google Photo Sales

2 . Buxton South and East In the Buxton South and East area, 44.2% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 37.8%. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Grassmoor and Holmewood In the Grassmoor and Holmewood area, 38.7% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 30.0%. Photo: dt Photo Sales

4 . Kirk Hallam In the Kirk Hallam area, 38.9% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 28.1% . Photo: google Photo Sales