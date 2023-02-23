The most up-and-coming areas in Chesterfield according to the census, including Newbold, Dunston and Staveley

New data has revealed where the up-and-coming areas of Chesterfield are, thanks to the England and Wales census.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52%) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households. But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58%.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures. Here are the areas of Chesterfield where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021.

1 . Newbold Newbold topped the chart for the most up-and coming-area in the town, with the proportion of households not deprived in any dimension rising from 36% in 2011 50 45.1% in 2021

2 . Dunston Dunston saw the proportion of househoulds not deprived in any way rise from 30% to 37% between 2011 and 2021

3 . Staveley.jpg Staveley takes the number three spot, improving from 29.9% to 36.5% for proportion of households not deprived in any dimension over the last 10 years

4 . Brimington South and Tapton Placed as fifth in the list of Cheterfield's up-and-comers Brimington South and Tapton saw the proportion of households not deprived in any dimension rise from 42.5% to 48.6% from 2011 to 2021