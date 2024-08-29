The most expensive and the cheapest places to rent in Derbyshire in 2024

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
A new report has ranked local authority areas in Derbyshire based on their average price to rent so far in 2024.

With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is very difficult.

This is leaving people turning to the rent market for property.

Due to this, BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report, which helped rank areas in Derbyshire based on their average rent price so far this year.

Using rent index data from the Office for National Statistics, the report ranks 10 areas in Derbyshire based on average rent, calculated taking into consideration monthly rent payments for all property types between January and July this year.

1. The cheapest and the most expensive places to rent in Derbyshire

A new report has ranked local authority areas in Derbyshire based on their average price to rent so far in 2024. Photo: Google

High Peak, including Buxton and parts of the Peak District, has been named the most expensive part of the county for tenants looking for a house or a flat. The average rent price so far this year is £834.

2. High Peak

High Peak, including Buxton and parts of the Peak District, has been named the most expensive part of the county for tenants looking for a house or a flat. The average rent price so far this year is £834. Photo: Google

South Derbyshire is the second most expensive area in the county - with an average rent of £770.

3. South Derbyshire

South Derbyshire is the second most expensive area in the county - with an average rent of £770. Photo: Google

In Derbyshire Dales district, which covers Matlock, Bakewell, Ashbourne and parts of the Peak Dsitrsict, the average rent totalled £762. It's the third most expensive area in the county.

4. Derbyshire Dales

In Derbyshire Dales district, which covers Matlock, Bakewell, Ashbourne and parts of the Peak Dsitrsict, the average rent totalled £762. It's the third most expensive area in the county. Photo: Google

