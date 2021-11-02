The latest on Covid-19 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

There were 38 patients with a positive diagnosis of coronavirus – three of whom were receiving critical care – when the Derbyshire Times checked with the hospital on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, there were 38 Covid-19 patients at the Royal – six of whom were in critical care.

The hospital has recorded a total of 479 deaths linked to the virus.

Nationally, although cases remain high, they are down week-on-week.

In England, 32,081 cases were recorded on Tuesday – last Tuesday that number was 33,309.

According to official data, 645 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus in Chesterfield in the seven days to November 1. This was a decrease of 8.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 523 people received a confirmed positive test result in the same seven-day period, down 18.7 per cent compared to the previous week.

While in Bolsover, 381 people had a confirmed positive test result in the seven days to November 1, a decrease of 12.7 per cent compared with the previous week.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,153.

With the booster jab roll-out continuing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this week said he sees ‘no evidence whatsoever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards’.

Friday marks a year since the second lockdown began in England to fight the second wave of the disease.