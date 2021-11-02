The latest on Covid-19 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The number of coronavirus patients in Chesterfield Royal Hospital remains the same as this time last week.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:27 pm
Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

There were 38 patients with a positive diagnosis of coronavirus – three of whom were receiving critical care – when the Derbyshire Times checked with the hospital on Tuesday.

MORE: Young man died in Chesterfield guest house after taking Spice, inquest hears

Last Tuesday, there were 38 Covid-19 patients at the Royal – six of whom were in critical care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The hospital has recorded a total of 479 deaths linked to the virus.

Nationally, although cases remain high, they are down week-on-week.

In England, 32,081 cases were recorded on Tuesday – last Tuesday that number was 33,309.

According to official data, 645 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus in Chesterfield in the seven days to November 1. This was a decrease of 8.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 523 people received a confirmed positive test result in the same seven-day period, down 18.7 per cent compared to the previous week.

While in Bolsover, 381 people had a confirmed positive test result in the seven days to November 1, a decrease of 12.7 per cent compared with the previous week.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,153.

With the booster jab roll-out continuing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this week said he sees ‘no evidence whatsoever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards’.

Friday marks a year since the second lockdown began in England to fight the second wave of the disease.

MORE: Christmas will be lockdown-free despite high case numbers, Boris Johnson says

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Chesterfield Royal HospitalCovid-19Boris JohnsonDerbyshire TimesNorth East Derbyshire