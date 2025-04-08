"The junction is already hazardous" Chesterfield planners give go-ahead for apartment block despite traffic and road safety fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council planners have given the go-ahead for a new three-storey apartment block with 15 new homes despite some residents’ fears the development will lead to increased traffic, parking and road safety problems as well as overshadowing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee recently approved A-Rock Construction Ltd’s application to demolish commercial buildings and build the apartment block on Park Road, in Chesterfield, at the T-junction with Baden Powell Road, near Queen’s Park and the town centre.

A-Rock Construction amended its original plans for 21 apartments in a four-storey block after considering concerns from residents about overshadowing but even with a reduced scheme some residents still submitted objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Member of the public Joan Pons Laplana stated: “It would increase demand for on street parking and there would be disturbance from construction noise.

The Proposed Site For A New Three Storey Apartment Block For 15 Homes At The Junction With Park Road And Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

“Parking is already causing problems with visitors blocking and restricting access to the CSG Business Park entrance.

“Large articulated vehicles and trailers access this site 24 hours a day serving Winster Foods and other businesses. Some of these are left hand drive from the continent, reversing, and turning round in the yard which is often made more difficult with people parking in the access areas and even on site. The proposed development would exacerbate the problem.”

Joan Pons Laplana added: “The junction is already a busy three-way road area, further development would be more dangerous for residents, pedestrians, and visitors. The junction is already hazardous and further development would make this worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme site is located on a prominent corner between Park Road and Baden Powell Road and includes plans for 15 residential apartments, a small amenity area and a detached building to be used as a bin store and cycle store.

Residents’ objections have included a feared further increase in parking problems restricting access, that the scheme would make a busy three-way junction more dangerous, that it will create overshadowing and a greater demand for dentists and doctors and there has also been a request for the development to be reduced to a two-storey block.

The council confirmed there are no statutory objections which would restrict the approval and it argued that reducing the size of the apartment block from four-storeys to three-storeys addresses concerns about unacceptable overshadowing for properties and adequate distances mean there is no grounds for refusal due to overlooking.

It also stated that even though no on-site parking is proposed with the scheme the council believes this will be addressed by the good proximity to other sustainable transport options including the Hipper Valley cycle route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority recommended that a full height kerb should be provided to prevent vehicles accessing the site via the existing access and it raised concerns about whether lamp columns next to the site will be shielded to prevent glare into proposed windows.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has also requested that certain measures should be taken such as the inclusion of native hedgerow planting and integral swift bricks and a biodiversity enhancement plan condition.

A council officer stated: “It is considered that loss of employment land would be minimal and given the sustainable nature of the location adjoining residential development it is considered the principle of residential development is acceptable.

“The proposed development in its amended form is considered to be appropriately designed and would not have a detrimental impact upon the amenities of local residents such that a refusal of planning permission would be warranted. The planning balance is therefore considered to be in favour of the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also deemed the scheme’s site to be suitable after a Surface Water Map showed only a low risk of surface water flooding and after considering the loss of employment land it also agreed the development would not inhibit any existing or future business and industrial activity.

Its planning committee granted planning permission subject to conditions including the completion of a Section 106 Agreement to secure a financial contribution to support the area due to the lack of on-site affordable housing.

Other conditions included a site investigation to eliminate risks from former coal mining activity, a biodiversity enhancement plan, external lighting consideration, a landscape scheme, separate drainage systems for foul and surface water and restricted construction times.