People have been shocked and saddened to learn that Ashgate Hospice is proposing to cut more than a seventh of its workforce and reduce the number of in-patient beds.

The hospice needs to make savings of £2.6million and is currently consulting with staff during a 30-day period before any final decisions are made. At risk of redundancy are 52 roles among the 378-strong workforce.

Under the proposal, the hospice would operate just six specialist beds out of 21 that are available. Ashgate currently operates just 15 beds.

Chesterfield optician Specsavers is showing its support for the hospice by pledging £10,000, and there will also be ways to donate throughout November and December in the store.

Ashgate Hospice cares for 2,500 patients a year. Under the cost-cutting proposals, 600 fewer patients would be cared for.

Allissa Charlesworth, store director at Specsavers Chesterfield, said: ‘When we heard about the situation at Ashgate Hospice, we knew we had to do something to help. The hospice means so much to so many people in our community. When we discussed the sad news in our team meeting I could see people were emotional thinking about their loved ones who had received care at the hospice and what it meant to them.

‘Since mentioning the donation on social media, we’ve been blown away by the support of our customers and the Chesterfield community! It just goes to show how loved and appreciated our hospice is. We’re proud to do our bit for such an important local cause and hope that our fundraising drive encourages others to get behind Ashgate too. We also hope this raises awareness of funding issues, because such a vital service should not be relying upon charitable donations to survive," she added.

Garry Webster, retail partner at Specsavers Chesterfield, said: “My Mum was cared for in Ashgate Hospice in 2023. Knowing that she was treated with such compassion and care in her final days brings our whole family comfort, and I know that being there gave her peace and relief as well. It's unthinkable that reducing to six beds means other families would have to face uncertainty at such a painful time. That's why we want to make this donation and encourage other businesses to dig deep if they are able to.”

Ashgate Hospice is urging local people to write letters of support for the hospice to the Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and their local MP. To read about the proposed changes and how you can help, visit www.ashgatehospice.org.uk

Allissa Charlesworth is spearheading a campaign under her own name by launching an online petition. The petition states: “We are calling upon our local authorities to intervene and allocate fair and equitable funding to support Ashgate Hospice's vital services. Every patient deserves to spend their final days with dignity and surrounded by compassionate care, so let's ensure that this continues to be a reality for families in our community.”

Allissa, who started the petition on Saturday, said: “I had assumed there would be a petition but when I searched for one I couldn't find one. I worked with Friends of Somersall Park on the project to replace the play area so I knew Change.org was a great way of capturing public sentiment. Thought I'd give it a go and was blown away to find over 2500 signatures in 48 hours!”

Since the news broke about Ashgate Hospice, comments have poured in. Lisa Scott wrote: “Everyone who works/volunteers for Ashgate Hospital are angels in disguise and as a town we need to rally round. Not by more fundraising but by writing to local MPs and NHS funding, local petitions, anything to have our voices heard. To everyone dedicated to the hospice Thank You, we appreciate your value, your worth and your dedication this is 1000% no reflection on you wonderful people at all. We are behind you every step of the way.”

Elaine McLaren posted: “Absolutely devastating, Ashgate provides a service not only for the patients but also their friends and family. Literally a home from home, something the hospitals just cannot offer.

Heather Walters said: “I can't imagine how we would have coped with my son’s last days without the hospice. The care he had and the support was amazing.”

Donna Lee Young posted: “This is breaking our hearts, my dad passed away here in 2019, myself and family had great support from them during and after. I sell my craft items to help fundraise for the amazing place.”

Jim Mclellan wrote: “We raised £23,600 for a cuddle bed. Let’s keep raising money, people."

Chesterfield Bowl boosted hospice funds by holding a charity ten-pin bowling competition in memory of Gary Cooper on Saturday with proceeds from a raffle and tombolas split between Ashgate and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ashgate Hospice posted: “We are overwhelmed by the compassion and dedication shown us. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us, whether that be taking action on writing to the Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board, writing to your MP, making a donation, or sending messages of support. We really appreciate you all, and your voices, generosity, and ongoing commitment means so much to us.

“Every action help us keep pressure on decision-makers and strengthen our campaign for fair, sustainable funding.”