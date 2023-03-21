News you can trust since 1855
The Governess from telly's The Chase will perform in pantomime at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre

Television star Anne Hegerty, better known as The Governess from The Chase, will headline this year’s pantomime in Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

The quizzer will be performing in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel Theatre this Christmas. Panto producer Paul Holman said: “Anne is no stranger to pantomime and I’m thrilled she’s headlining this stunning production. Her presence on stage as the empress is certainly going to be imposing and impressive and I know audiences are in for a real treat!”

As the character responsible for allowing Aladdin to marry, the empress will be going head to head with the hero of this pantomime and encouraging him to be a cash builder!

Anne is a firm favourite with millions of fans of The Chase, both in the UK and Australia. She has also appeared in I’m a Celebrity, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away, Loose Women, This Morning and Celebrity Juice, to name just a few of the popular programmes.

Anne Hegarty, best known as The Governess on television quiz show The Chase, will headline the panto Aladdin in Chesterfield this festive season.
Last year, Anne was on our screens in ITV’s DNA Journey and Cooking with the Stars.

Aladdin runs at the Winding Wheel Theatre from December 1 to January 2. Tickets are now on sale, call 01246 345222 or online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

