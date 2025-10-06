The good old days? 49 nostalgic black and white photos bring back memories of Derbyshire in the 1980s - including Chesterfield, Alfreton and the American Adventure

From protests to carnivals to long lost pubs, hotels and nostalgic street scenes – this collection paints an evocative picture of a turbulent decade in the county.

In Derbyshire the miners' strike was a major industrial dispute involving thousands of miners and their trade union against the Conservative government and then prime minister Margaret Thatcher. The strike was a defining moment in the history of British coal mining.

The 80s was also a key time for charity fundraising with the 1980s Ethiopia famine leading to the formation of several charities and fundraising events, including Band Aid and Live Aid.

Comic Relief was also launched with schools and residents taking part in activities for Red Nose Day.

Other notable events in Derbyshire included the demolition of Horns Bridge in Chesterfield and the popular America Adeventure theme park opening.

1 . Heanor Victorian market John Pertee as Worzel Gummidge at Heanor Victorian market May 1984.

2 . Elder Way Elder Way in Chesterfield showing The Co op on either side in October 1981.

3 . High Street A busy High Street in Chesterfield, 1981.