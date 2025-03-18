Life can be fraught with anxiety for girls aged 10-18 years, from moving up to secondary school to understanding the changes to their bodies to preparing for adulthood.

Suffering in silence because she is too afraid to share her emotions, a girl can often feel like the only one in her age group going through a traumatic time.

Now there is support on offer through free workshops in north Derbyshire that offer shared experiences and opportunities to build a circle of friends.

At the helm is Sharon Bull who is encouraging young minds to explore self-love, overcoming fear, body positivity, online safety and future aspirations, knowing only too well the damage to health that anxiety can cause. She said: “I struggled with my mental health from leaving school at 16. I ended up having a massive mental breakdown at the age of 18 and seeing a psychiatrist which wasn’t a great experience.”

Sharon Bull will lead workshops for girls aged from 10 to 18 years during the school holidays.

Now 65, Sharon is unable to pinpoint what triggered her teenage health crisis. She said: “I’d got a fantastic family upbringing, we might not have had a lot of money but my brother and I always came first. I think I got lost after leaving school and didn’t know what I wanted to do, where I wanted to be. It’s because of my experiences that I don’t want other girls or women going through it.”

Sharon will lead workshops in Chesterfield and Killamarsh during school holidays after a successful pilot run in 2024.

This year’s workshops, which are supported by Children In Need funding, will be divided into two age groups: This is ME (for girls aged 10 to 15) and The Power of YOU (for girls aged 16 to 18). Sharon said: “The workshops are fun, friendly, chilled and in a safe environment. They are not formal like a teacher-student situation. Last year we had complete strangers and by lunchtime they were chatting to one another and having lunch together. The goal is to get them to realise that they are not on their own in the way they feel, whether that’s anxiety or stress with exams.”

The five-hour workshops, which include pizza for lunch, start at 11am and are designed for a maximum of eight girls. The participants are gently encouraged to write down things that bother them in a journal and if they wish, they can share their jottings during the workshop. Their journal can then be taken home and used as a tool to help them.

Thirty mums, children and women in the Compassionate Voices community turned their hands to Kintsugi, the Japanese art of making new items out of broken pottery.

Feedback from mothers and daughters have highlighted how the workshops can support families. One mum said: “This is ME workshop was a wonderful find for us. My daughter was given the opportunity to discuss thoughts and feelings in a safe space and through connecting with the others in her group, realise she is not alone in some of her anxieties. These workshops are valuable for our young girls, in a world that can be increasingly stressful and hostile for women. Her daughter said: “I can be creative. I feel safe to talk and fun.”

This support network for girls is a successor to The Power of YOU women’s workshops which Sharon has been running since launching her Compassionate Voices community, which advocated wellbeing and empowerment, in 2019.

Her community interest company has delivered almost 60 life-changing workshops for women, reaching more than 500 participants both online and in-person. Workshops and events have supported women who have suffered past domestic abuse, childhood cruelty, isolation, life-changing illness, job loss, depression and anxiety.

Creative activities involving both mums and daughters have included making masks for Compassionate Voices’ contribution to the Christmas tree festival at Chesterfield Crooked Spire Church. In February members of the Compassionate Voices’ community tried their hand at the Japanese art of Kintsugi which embraces broken things. Sharon said: “My co-director Julie Waring is a graphic designer who spent an afternoon breaking 15 vases and then 30 mums, daughters and women in the community put them back together again and decorated them.”

Sharon Bull with a mask created for the Compassionate Voices' contribution to the Christmas tree festival in Chesterfield Crooked Spire Church.

The reconstructed vases will form table centrepieces at the Compassionate Voices Collaborative at Chesterfield Football Club on July 18 when an evening of poetry and song will showcase the talents of members.

Sharon’s desire to help women stemmed from her own experiences 14 years ago when she was living in Chesterfield. She had built up £50,000 in debts caused by an addiction to shopping, been made redundant from her job as a sales executive, lost her home because she couldn’t pay the mortgage and tried to end her life with a mixture of pills and alcohol.

Emerging from the pit of despair, Sharon was supported by her mother Jean who gave her the confidence to seek support from Citizens Advice, face her demons and get her life back on track.

Now Sharon is at the helm of Compassionate Voices, working with co-directors Karen Kirkham, who is qualified in EFT(Emotional Freedom Technique) tapping and face yoga, and Julie Waring.

Sharon, who lives in Sutton in Ashfield, is aiming to recruit a couple of volunteers in the near future with an aim of preparing them for part-time work running the girls’ workshops in 2026.

Meanwhile the following free workshops have been arranged for 2025:

This is ME (for girls 10-15 years) – Chesterfield Football Club - April 11, May 30, August 1, August 29 and August 31; Chesterfield Community Fire Station - April 14; Killamarsh Active - May 29, August 21 and August 31.

The Power of YOU (for girls 16-18 years) – Chesterfield Football Club - August 4 and August 15; Killamarsh Active - August 18.

Places must be booked in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/this-is-methe-power-of-you-workshops-for-girls-2003969