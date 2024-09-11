Hundreds turned out to watch the parade and enjoy the festivities. Huge thanks to Eyam Media for the pictures.
1. March to the beat of my drum
March to the beat of my drum. Photo Eyam Media Photo: . Photo Eyam Media
2. Freshly carved
Carving the freshly cooked lamb. Photo Eyam Media Photo: . Photo Eyam Media
3. St Trin-eyams
The naughty school children of St Trin-Eyams. Photo Eyam Media Photo: . Photo Eyam Media
4. Come in Goose
Top Gun came to Eyam. Photo Eyam Media Photo: . Photo Eyam Media
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.