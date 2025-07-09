'The event attracted around 900 visitors each day and was the most successful 1940s event we’ve had since before Covid'

Wartime re-enactors, military vehicles and vintage entertainers drew hundreds of visitors to Peak Rail’s popular 1940s Weekend.

Jack Thompson, events and marketing manager at Peak Rail, said: “The event attracted around 900 visitors each day, and was very successful, the most successful 1940s event we’ve had since before Covid.

“The Hurricane fly past on Saturday was brilliant, unfortunately the Lancaster fly past on the Sunday was cancelled due to the weather. Other highlights were the enemy action at Darley Dale, the entertainment in the marquee including the Lahdidahs, Major Swing and Kitty, and Kyle Evans as George Formby. The whole event was very well received by the volunteers, re-enactors, and the general public.

“The event has been running for many years, with a brief pause during Covid.”

Before the outbreak of war in 1939, child evacuees from Manchester arrived in Darley Dale by train and were billeted throughout the area. Soldiers arrived at Darley Dale station during wartime to undertake their training in the area and troops evacuated from Dunkirk rested by the roadside on Station Road before moving to tented accommodation off Broadwalk.

Children and adults are drawn to an event packed with vintage vehicles, battle re-enactments and live entertainment.

US Army truck among the vehicles on show at Rowsley South Station, Darley Dale.

Military and civilian vehicles and outfits from a bygone era on show.

Trip back in time on a steam train.

