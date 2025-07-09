Jack Thompson, events and marketing manager at Peak Rail, said: “The event attracted around 900 visitors each day, and was very successful, the most successful 1940s event we’ve had since before Covid.

“The Hurricane fly past on Saturday was brilliant, unfortunately the Lancaster fly past on the Sunday was cancelled due to the weather. Other highlights were the enemy action at Darley Dale, the entertainment in the marquee including the Lahdidahs, Major Swing and Kitty, and Kyle Evans as George Formby. The whole event was very well received by the volunteers, re-enactors, and the general public.

“The event has been running for many years, with a brief pause during Covid.”

Before the outbreak of war in 1939, child evacuees from Manchester arrived in Darley Dale by train and were billeted throughout the area. Soldiers arrived at Darley Dale station during wartime to undertake their training in the area and troops evacuated from Dunkirk rested by the roadside on Station Road before moving to tented accommodation off Broadwalk.

1 . Peak Rail 1940s Weekend Children and adults are drawn to an event packed with vintage vehicles, battle re-enactments and live entertainment. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

2 . Peak Rail 1940s Weekend US Army truck among the vehicles on show at Rowsley South Station, Darley Dale. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

3 . Peak Rail 1940s Weekend Military and civilian vehicles and outfits from a bygone era on show. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales