The chief trustee of a north Derbyshire foodbank has praised a council for coming to the rescue when the charity was faced with an unaffordable hike in the cost of renting a warehouse.

Clay Cross Foodbank’s future is now more secure after being offered a disused building by North East Derbyshire District Council. The council stepped in after the charity reached crisis point in its months-long search for an alternative to its warehouse at Holmewood, owned by Derbyshire County Council.

Now a concerted effort by Clay Cross based logistics charity 4 by 4 and an army of volunteers has transferred the food supplies to the new base.

Chairman of the foodbank trustees Anne Tipple said: “The council helped us in our hour of need and we are extremely grateful. And the staff there have been so helpful both with the physical move and by donating food. This is a wonderful example of community collaboration - we are very happy to be in partnership with the council.”

North East Derbyshire District Council cabinet member for growth and assets, Cllr Jayne Barry said: “We are proud to be supporting our local foodbank and help them with the incredible job they do to support our local residents.

"We as a council are passionate about helping them with the fantastic work they do – we recently sent over 100s of food items for them as a collective of councillors and employees over the Christmas period and this joint venture cements our commitment to working together for a fantastic cause and providing help to those who need it most.

* Clay Cross Foodbank operates two sessions a week from St Bartholomew and the Community of Christ Churches in Clay Cross as well as an Everyday Food Scheme once a week. The charity was set up 13 years ago, under Trussell Trust guidelines, and the first clients were fed on June 22. Since then nearly 14,000 food poverty vouchers have been met and more than 32,000 people including over 14,000 children, have been fed. The Everyday Food Scheme – has fed more than 12,000 people.