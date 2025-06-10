"The competition shows how important it is to give young people a voice": Chesterfield secondary school student qualifies to final of prestigious national competition

A school student has got through to the final of the prestigious competition to find the nation's best young orators.

Edward Vernon, from Netherthorpe School in Staveley, is among the 12 Young Orator of the Year Competition finalists chosen from around the UK.

The annual competition, organised by Gresham College, London’s oldest higher education institute, is open to state school students in England, Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland and aims to promote the art of communicating complex information in a clear, concise and compelling way.

Participants are asked to submit a five-minute recorded presentation on a given topic aiming to demonstrate their oratory abilities and engage with academic research.

Speaking on being shortlisted for the final, Edward Vernon, who prepared a presentation about knife crime, said: "It means a lot to be recognised by such a prestigious institution.

"I think the competition shows just how important it is to give young people a voice - especially those of us outside London, where opportunities like this are rarer. "

Finalists are invited to attend a half-day, confidence-building and presentation skills workshop, before presenting in person at the grand final in Gresham College on July 2.

Both workshop and final are held in London with travel costs covered by the College.

Edward added: “The fact that Gresham supports travel and expenses makes a huge difference.

"In my own presentation, I hope people remember Harvey Willgoose's name and will ensure wider issues, and individuals who might be forgotten are truly understood and not lost in the media."

The 12 finalists will compete for the main prize of £1,000 as well as £500 to be granted to the winner's school. The runner-up will receive £700 with further £300 for their school and the third place include a £500 prize with further £200 for the school.