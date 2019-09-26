The 'chocolate lady' unveils new-look opticians in Chesterfield

A loyal customer was the focus of attention when she was chosen to officially launch a new-look Chesterfield opticians.

Margaret Kempa is known as the Chocolate Lady at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care for bringing staff treats every week and she performed the honours at the Market Place branch.

She was presented with gift vouchers and flowers as a thank you, plus a giant bar of chocolate to show their appreciation.

The retired hairdresser, who has two children and four grandchildren, lives locally and has been a customer for more than 20 years.

Margaret, aged 69, said: “I was surprised and honoured to be asked to launch the branch. The staff are all so friendly and I enjoy taking them chocolates.”

Branch manager Tracey Jackson said: “Margaret is a lovely free-spirited person who we know as the Chocolate Lady as she comes in every week with chocolates for us. Our revamped store looks great and we wanted to mark its opening in style; Margaret was an ideal choice.”

The branch has been updated with additional optical and hearing rooms. It features the latest digital eye examination equipment and a new range of frames.

A full range of hearing care services is provided too. Offers including a £10 eye test and up to 50 per cent off frames will also celebrate the launch.

For more information, visit www.scrivens.com

