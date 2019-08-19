The Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards finalists have been announced

The finalists have been announced for this year's Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.
Thousands of residents have placed their nominations for their favourite eateries in and around the town- and the finalists are as follows:
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council
Bottle & Thyme
Ciuri Ciuri Restaurant
Lombardi’s Restaurant
CAFE AND TEA ROOM OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Kier
The Lilypad Cafe & Restaurant
H & F Vintage Tea Rooms
Qoozies
GASTRO PUB OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors
The Market Pub
The Rectory
The Red Lion at Peak Edge Hotel
PUB/BAR OF THE YEAR
Pump + Grind
The Rose and Crown, Brampton
The Three Horseshoes
CHESTERFIELD'S BEST NEWCOMER – sponsored by BHP Chartered Accountants
Afat’s Grill
Pig & Pump
Sorbo Lounge
EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber
Bottle & Thyme
Junction Bar
The Lilypad Café
BEST OUT OF TOWN – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants
The Horse & Jockey, Wessington
Orangery Restaurant, Darley Dale
Southgate Brasserie, Van Dyk
CHESTERFIELD FOOD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Edge Events Management
Crooked Pickle Co
Derbyshire Distillery
Moss Valley Fine Meats
YOUNG CHEF OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Owen Taylor & Sons
Callum Fitzpatrick
Jake Parkin
Sophia Johnson
INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – sponsored by MSE Hiller
Cocina at Casa Hotel
Dehli 41
O-Tokuda
FAMILY FRIENDLY AWARD – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design
The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
Chesters
The Six Halts, Clay Cross
APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Apprentice Town (led by Chesterfield Borough Council)
Denny Pearson
Donna McMahon
Stuart Mcardle
APPRENTICE EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group)
Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Stephenson’s Tea & Coffee House
The Tickled Trout
CONFERENCE VENUE OF THE YEAR
Casa Hotel
Chatsworth House
Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Winding Wheel on Wednesday, October 23.
For more information visit: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards/