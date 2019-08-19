The Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards finalists have been announced

The finalists have been announced for this year's Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.

Thousands of residents have placed their nominations for their favourite eateries in and around the town- and the finalists are as follows:

Last year's winners.

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council

Bottle & Thyme

Ciuri Ciuri Restaurant

Lombardi’s Restaurant

CAFE AND TEA ROOM OF THE YEAR- sponsored by Kier

The Lilypad Cafe & Restaurant

H & F Vintage Tea Rooms

Qoozies

GASTRO PUB OF THE YEAR sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors

The Market Pub

The Rectory

The Red Lion at Peak Edge Hotel

PUB/BAR OF THE YEAR

Pump + Grind

The Rose and Crown, Brampton

The Three Horseshoes

CHESTERFIELD'S BEST NEWCOMER – sponsored by BHP Chartered Accountants

Afat’s Grill

Pig & Pump

Sorbo Lounge

EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE sponsored by East Midlands Chamber

Bottle & Thyme

Junction Bar

The Lilypad Café

BEST OUT OF TOWN – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants

The Horse & Jockey, Wessington

Orangery Restaurant, Darley Dale

Southgate Brasserie, Van Dyk

CHESTERFIELD FOOD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Edge Events Management

Crooked Pickle Co

Derbyshire Distillery

Moss Valley Fine Meats

YOUNG CHEF OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Owen Taylor & Sons

Callum Fitzpatrick

Jake Parkin

Sophia Johnson

INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – sponsored by MSE Hiller

Cocina at Casa Hotel

Dehli 41

O-Tokuda

FAMILY FRIENDLY AWARD – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design

The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

Chesters

The Six Halts, Clay Cross

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR sponsored by Apprentice Town (led by Chesterfield Borough Council)

Denny Pearson

Donna McMahon

Stuart Mcardle

APPRENTICE EMPLOYER OF THE YEARsponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group)

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Stephenson’s Tea & Coffee House

The Tickled Trout

CONFERENCE VENUE OF THE YEAR

Casa Hotel

Chatsworth House

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Winding Wheel on Wednesday, October 23.

For more information visit: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards/

