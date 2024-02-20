The Body Shop will close seven stores today - but Chesterfield and South Normanton safe for now
The global bath and beauty brand has outlets at Irongate in Chesterfield and McArthurGlen East Midland Designer outlet where trading is continuing as usual.
A statement from the administration company FRP states: “After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop’s UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable. As an immediate step, seven stores will close today, with additional closures to follow. It is expected that at the conclusion of the restructuring, more than half of The Body Shop’s 198 UK stores will remain open.”
Disappointing sales at Christmas resulted in private equity investor Aurelius calling in the administrators last week. Aurelius acquired The Body Shop in November.