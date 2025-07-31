Tracey is the owner of Niche Hair on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield which is nearing its 20th anniversary in August. She said: “I just love being in there, being creative and I love the people I work with. I’ve had clients who sit on the sofa and fall asleep because we’ve created such a comfortable environment.”

Her talented and loyal team comprise Michelle Hall who has been with her for 18 years, Claire Camm who has worked at Niche for 13 years, Millie Gunn who joined two years ago and Saturday girls Brooke and Bailey.

Tracey said: “I’m so lucky to have them – they are just so good and don’t need me to be there to show they what to do. The salon runs the same whether I’m in or not. A lot of clients know that if I’m not available, Michelle, Claire or Millie will do their hair just the same….we work on the same level."

The salon caters for the entire age range from first hair cuts to clients in their 90s who want a shampoo and set.

Tracey, 51, said: "We’re really good listeners and really good with small children or anyone with neurodivergence. We can make sure the salon is quiet or empty and if they want to come in at a certain time of day, we can accommodate it.”

“Michelle is very good at precision cuts, Claire and Millie are the colour queens. We can do modern perming and traditional perming, pretty much any colour you ask for. We specialise in bridal hair and we do prom hair.”

Perms are trending with male customers aged 13 to 25 years. Tracey said: “They want the curly hair on top and shaved sides. Perming is coming back into fashion massively. I've had to order a large perm bottle which I've not had to do for years.

"For the girls, it’s balayage – natural, summery highlights. Some are opting for vivid colours, the pinks, the greens the blues.”

Tracey, who lives in Old Tupton, has more than 30 years’ experience in the hairdressing industry. She served her apprenticeship at Get Set in Chesterfield and worked at Ann’s Salon in Clay Cross for 10 years before deciding to open her own business.

She said: “I couldn’t have done any of it without the support of my dad, Graham Hughes, and my partner Simon Worles. They have been behind me every one of the 20 years. My dad lent me money to buy the business and set it up and Simon has just supported all the way through when it's been really tough.

"If I was to advise anyone about starting a hair salon, I’d say get lots of experience doing hair first and spend time in salons working six or seven years to really learn everything inside out.”

Niche Hair is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To make an appointment, call 01246 224440, book online at: https://linktr.ee/Nichehairchesterfield or email: [email protected]

