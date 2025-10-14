Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, especially if you want to look your best for a hot date or an important work event.

So, to help you, we have compiled a list of top barbers in the area. The barbers run in no particular order, with each business being given a star rating out of five.

We’d love to hear where your favourite place for a cut is . . . and why. Let us know via our social media channels.

1 . Mario Barbershop - Low Pavement 3 Chesterfield "Fantastic barbers, amazing price and experience." - 5 star (22 reviews)

2 . Less Than Zero Barbers & Training Academy - 7 Soresby St "Great barbers with a really welcoming atmosphere. The team take their time to listen to what you want and give advice if you're not sure, so you always leave with a cut that you're happy with." - 4.9 stars (349 reviews)

3 . Vegas Barber Chesterfield - 5 Littlemoor "Super service, friendly staff, great parking and location" - Rated 4.9 (375 reviews)

4 . Magnolia barbering - located in Chesterfield Market "Great atmosphere, great staff and an excellent haircut." - Rated: 4.8 (59 reviews)