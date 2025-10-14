Chesterfield has some wonderful barbers when you need to feel brand new.placeholder image
The best barbers in Chesterfield, according to those who have popped along for a trim

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Oct 2025, 16:18 BST
These barber shops are a cut above the rest around Chesterfield, according to reviews left by customers on Google.

Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, especially if you want to look your best for a hot date or an important work event.

So, to help you, we have compiled a list of top barbers in the area. The barbers run in no particular order, with each business being given a star rating out of five.

We’d love to hear where your favourite place for a cut is . . . and why. Let us know via our social media channels.

"Fantastic barbers, amazing price and experience." - 5 star (22 reviews)

1. Mario Barbershop - Low Pavement 3 Chesterfield

"Fantastic barbers, amazing price and experience." - 5 star (22 reviews) Photo: Mario Barbershop

"Great barbers with a really welcoming atmosphere. The team take their time to listen to what you want and give advice if you’re not sure, so you always leave with a cut that you're happy with." - 4.9 stars (349 reviews)

2. Less Than Zero Barbers & Training Academy - 7 Soresby St

"Great barbers with a really welcoming atmosphere. The team take their time to listen to what you want and give advice if you’re not sure, so you always leave with a cut that you're happy with." - 4.9 stars (349 reviews) Photo: Less Than Zero Barbers & Training Academy

"Super service, friendly staff, great parking and location" - Rated 4.9 (375 reviews)

3. Vegas Barber Chesterfield - 5 Littlemoor

"Super service, friendly staff, great parking and location" - Rated 4.9 (375 reviews) Photo: Google

"Great atmosphere, great staff and an excellent haircut." - Rated: 4.8 (59 reviews)

4. Magnolia barbering - located in Chesterfield Market

"Great atmosphere, great staff and an excellent haircut." - Rated: 4.8 (59 reviews) Photo: Magnolia barbering

