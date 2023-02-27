News you can trust since 1855
The best and worst rated Wetherspoons pubs in North Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, Buxton, Bolsover, Glossop, Ripley, Swadlincote and Alfreton - according to Google reviews

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:37am

Wetherspoons are always popular when looking for affordable food and drinks.

But the experience can be very different depending on which pub you choose with some being more modern and spacious with others more quiet and cozy.

Here are the best and worst rated Derbyshrie Spoons, based on Google reviews.

1. The Wye Bridge House - JD Wetherspoon

The Wye Bridge House JD Wetherspoon pub in Buxton has 4.2 rating based on impressive 2.1k reviews.

Photo: Google

2. The Spa Lane Vaults - JD Wetherspoon

The JD Wetherspoon pub at The Spa Lane Vaults in Chesterfield is rated 4.2 out of 1.9K reviews.

Photo: dt

3. The Smithy Fold - JD Wetherspoon

The Smithy Fold JD Wetherspoon pub in Glossop, in the picturesque Peak District, has scored 4.2 based on 1.6K reviews.

Photo: Google

4. The Portland Hotel - JD Wetherspoon

Wetherspoons at The Portland Hotel in Chesterfield also scored over four, with 3k reviews giving the pub an overall rating of 4.1

Photo: Google

North DerbyshireWetherspoonsBuxtonGoogleChesterfieldRipley