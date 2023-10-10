As a popular Chesterfield Wetherspoons pub is closing, we have gathered a list of other Wetherspoons in Derbyshire, ranking them based on customer experience.

JD Wetherspoon announced that they will put 11 out of its 822 pubs for sale, after closing down 32 of its venues last year.

The popular Chesterfield's Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons has been placed on the list– but the closing date has not been announced yet.

Following the announcemnt, we have had a look at other Wetherspoon pubs, ranking them based on a good customer experience.

Here are the best and worst rated Derbyshire Spoons, based on Google reviews.

The Wye Bridge House - JD Wetherspoon The Wye Bridge House JD Wetherspoon pub in Buxton has 4.2 rating based on an impressive 2.3 K Google reviews.

The Spa Lane Vaults - JD Wetherspoon The JD Wetherspoon pub at The Spa Lane Vaults in Chesterfield, which is set to close has a rating of 4.2 out of 1.9K reviews.

The Smithy Fold - JD Wetherspoon The Smithy Fold JD Wetherspoon pub in Glossop, in the picturesque Peak District, has scored 4.2 based on 1.7K reviews.

The Portland Hotel - JD Wetherspoon Wetherspoons at The Portland Hotel in Chesterfield also scored over four, with 3k reviews giving the pub an overall rating of 4.1