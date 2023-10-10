The best and worst rated Wetherspoons pubs in Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, Buxton, Bolsover, Glossop, Ripley, Swadlincote and Alfreton - according to Google reviews
As a popular Chesterfield Wetherspoons pub is closing, we have gathered a list of other Wetherspoons in Derbyshire, ranking them based on customer experience.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
JD Wetherspoon announced that they will put 11 out of its 822 pubs for sale, after closing down 32 of its venues last year.
The popular Chesterfield's Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons has been placed on the list– but the closing date has not been announced yet.
Following the announcemnt, we have had a look at other Wetherspoon pubs, ranking them based on a good customer experience.
Here are the best and worst rated Derbyshire Spoons, based on Google reviews.
