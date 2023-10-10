News you can trust since 1855
We have gathered a list of all Weatherspoons in Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire, ranking them based on a good customer experience.

The best and worst rated Wetherspoons pubs in Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, Buxton, Bolsover, Glossop, Ripley, Swadlincote and Alfreton - according to Google reviews

As a popular Chesterfield Wetherspoons pub is closing, we have gathered a list of other Wetherspoons in Derbyshire, ranking them based on customer experience.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST

JD Wetherspoon announced that they will put 11 out of its 822 pubs for sale, after closing down 32 of its venues last year.

The popular Chesterfield's Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons has been placed on the list– but the closing date has not been announced yet.

Following the announcemnt, we have had a look at other Wetherspoon pubs, ranking them based on a good customer experience.

Here are the best and worst rated Derbyshire Spoons, based on Google reviews.

The Wye Bridge House JD Wetherspoon pub in Buxton has 4.2 rating based on an impressive 2.3 K Google reviews.

1. The Wye Bridge House - JD Wetherspoon

The Wye Bridge House JD Wetherspoon pub in Buxton has 4.2 rating based on an impressive 2.3 K Google reviews. Photo: Google

The JD Wetherspoon pub at The Spa Lane Vaults in Chesterfield, which is set to close has a rating of 4.2 out of 1.9K reviews.

2. The Spa Lane Vaults - JD Wetherspoon

The JD Wetherspoon pub at The Spa Lane Vaults in Chesterfield, which is set to close has a rating of 4.2 out of 1.9K reviews. Photo: dt

The Smithy Fold JD Wetherspoon pub in Glossop, in the picturesque Peak District, has scored 4.2 based on 1.7K reviews.

3. The Smithy Fold - JD Wetherspoon

The Smithy Fold JD Wetherspoon pub in Glossop, in the picturesque Peak District, has scored 4.2 based on 1.7K reviews. Photo: Google

Wetherspoons at The Portland Hotel in Chesterfield also scored over four, with 3k reviews giving the pub an overall rating of 4.1

4. The Portland Hotel - JD Wetherspoon

Wetherspoons at The Portland Hotel in Chesterfield also scored over four, with 3k reviews giving the pub an overall rating of 4.1 Photo: Google

